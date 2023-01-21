ICYMI: Giorgio Armani Dresses Adele for Her Las Vegas Residency “Weekends With Adele”

Adele wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black velvet three-quarter sleeve gown during her “Weekends with Adele” performances in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, January 20th, and Saturday January 21st.
The gown is detailed with open shoulders, featuring black and silver sequins, with baguettes and crystals around the neckline and keyhole opening on the bodice.
Adele’s residency will run through March 25, 2023, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings.
