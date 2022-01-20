Show Off Your Lasting Love: This Is How to Style an Eternity Ring

If you’re looking for a beautiful way to express your love, an eternity ring is a wonderful choice.
Before you start looking for new rings to give to your partner, it’s important to know how to style an eternity right the right way.
Read on to learn how you can wear and style this gorgeous, unique ring that your loved one will cherish for years to come.
What is an Eternity Ring?
An eternity or infinity ring is typically made of precious metal like gold with a loop of diamonds around the band. Thanks to the circle of diamonds, these rings represent your eternal love for someone.
Most eternity rings have diamonds that circle the entire finger to give it lots of sparkles, but you may also find some designs with diamonds only set on the face. These are typically called half-eternity rings since the diamonds don’t completely circle the band.
Some people choose to give these rings as anniversary gifts or to celebrate special milestones. They’re mostly given to romantic partners as a special gift to represent the eternal love that they share.
How to Wear an Eternity Ring
These rings can be worn on your left or right hand, and they always look best when worn on the ring finger rather than the index finger or a pinky, for example.
Some people choose to wear their eternity ring on the same finger as the wedding and/or engagement ring. If you do this, place it underneath these rings, or wear it in between the engagement and wedding ring.
If the ring doesn’t match well with your wedding and engagement ring, wear it on your right ring finger instead. This will prevent it from clashing while still allowing you to enjoy wearing it and showing it off.
How to Style an Eternity Ring
Once you’ve decided the best way to wear your eternity ring, it’s time to style it. If it’s made of gold and diamonds, you can wear it only on special occasions to dress things up.
Some people prefer to wear their eternity rings every day, while others only bring them out for special moments or events. Ultimately, it’s up to you when or how you choose to wear your beautiful ring.
If the ring is worn on the same finger as your engagement and/or wedding ring, it should be worn every day. Otherwise, you can wear it whenever you’re in the mood or when you want to dress nicely for special occasions.
Love that Lasts an Eternity
An eternity ring is a beautiful gift and a meaningful gesture. Keep these tips in mind so you know how to wear your beautiful ring and style it in a way that looks and feels right to you.
