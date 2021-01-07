The 5 Dos and Don’ts of Hat Etiquette for Ladies

During the Victorian era, the hat was considered a “must” for any outfit. Today, many women still wear hats; however, it is more out of practicality than fashion.
While this is true, there is still some basic hat etiquette do’s and don’ts that any hat wearer needs to know about. Keep reading to learn what these etiquette tips are.
1. Do Make Sure the Hat is Secure
When it comes to women’s hats, you have many options and styles to choose from. Some fit snugly to the head, while others have a looser fit.
If you plan to wear a hat, make sure it will not fly off your head if a big breeze comes through. Not only will you be inconvenienced and perhaps embarrassed, but those nearby will, as well.
Getting a hat that fits well is essential. If you are still worried about the hat flying off, consider pinning it to your hair for a bit of extra security.
2. Don’t Wear Your Hat at Inappropriate Times
The rules that apply to men’s hats don’t necessarily apply to women’s hats. In fact, women do not have as much freedom when it comes to wearing hats as they did 100 years ago when they could wear one anywhere.
While that is true, women do have more freedom for hat-wearing than men.
There are a few general rules of when a woman should remove her hat. This includes if they are in an indoor working setting or if the hat is blocking someone else’s view.
3. Do Wear Functional Hats When Needed
Unlike a fashion hat, a functional hat is one that is designed to offer protection from dust, the sun, or something else. You should wear this style of hat at the park, beach, or events that are outdoors.
Some examples of functional hats include visors, beach hats, ball caps, and others.
There are some etiquette rules to follow for your functional hat, too. For example, if you are in a big crowd, remove a large-brimmed hat to make sure you don’t bump into others.
4. Don’t Wear a Fashion Hat with Evening Gowns or Cocktail Dresses
In the past, fashion hats are not included in the attire for formal events. If you must wear a hat to a fancy event, consider a fancy comb, scarf, veil, or cocktail hat instead.
5. Do Wear Your Hat with Pride
If you are going to wear a hat, be proud of it. Show it off and wear it proudly. There are so many options to choose from, and each one is ideal for specific events and occasions.
Follow These Women’s Hat Etiquette Tips When Wearing a Hat
With the do’s and don’ts highlighted here, you are on your way to being a pro when it comes to women’s hat etiquette. Keep the tips here in mind to ensure you aren’t making a mistake when wearing a hat.
If you found this blog helpful and are looking for other helpful fashion advice and information, be sure to check some of our other blogs.