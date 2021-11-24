The Brief Guide That Makes Choosing the Best Wedding Venue Simple

Are you getting married? If so, you’ve probably begun the long process of planning your special day. But locking in the right location for your nuptials can seem like a daunting task.
Fortunately, there are some factors you can prioritize as you size up the options. Read on to find a brief guide that will help make choosing the best wedding venue simple!
Determine a Wedding Theme
One of your first steps should be determining a theme or concept to guide your special day. You may want a traditional white church with tuxedos, lace, and lavender flowers. A country wedding in a rustic barn or a modern wedding in an art museum are other options to ponder.
Or maybe you’re anything but traditional! If you’re looking at black wedding dresses and tuxedos with tailcoats, you might want a wedding venue that reflects a more eclectic vibe. An old hotel or manor could be the perfect backdrop for a beautiful couple decked out in dramatic clothes.
Know Your Budget and Scale
Work with your partner to determine how much you feel comfortable spending. Ultimately, you have to stay within your budget to avoid financial problems later. Getting married also may include a honeymoon or home purchase, too, so don’t forget to account for those.
You can trim costs by trimming your guest list. And you may be able to snag a more modest venue by doing that. Consider local parks or hit up a friend with an amazing backyard for a low-budget venue if you’re strapped for cash.
Find the Best Wedding Venue
Once you’ve hammered out a budget and theme, the next step is to explore your options. Make a list of venues in your area and reach out to schedule visits. It’s better to call ahead and book an appointment or tour to ensure that you’re talking with the most knowledgeable staff.
Go to your appointment armed with questions. Anyone working in the wedding industry should be prepared to tell you rates, accommodations, and other standard info. But also ask how much lead time you’ll get to set up decorations, or who handles coordinating with a caterer or entertainer on the big day.
Consider the Surrounding Area
Are there restaurants and pubs near your wedding venue? Or is it set against a stunning natural backdrop with hiking trails nearby? It’s important to know what surrounds the venue so you can give your guests something to do.
You may be busy taking pictures between the ceremony and reception. The best wedding venue will have plenty to do around it so your guests won’t get bored while they wait!
Make Getting Married Easier
Finding the best wedding venue doesn’t have to be hard. With some research and a theme to guide your planning, you’ll find the right types of wedding venues. Just be sure to know your budget and how all those tempting add-ons impact it.
For more tips to simplify your life, check back for new articles!