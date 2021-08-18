The Complete and Only Beach Essentials Checklist You’ll Ever Need

As the summer heat rolls around and work grows more and more tiring, it’s time to hit the beach and let all your worries melt away! You throw a bag into the car, drive on down…and realize you misplaced your sunscreen. A painful sunburn is in your not-too-distant future now.
If you’d slowed down and put together everything you needed for the beach ahead of time, you would avoid this tragedy. But how do you know exactly what you need to pack?
Well, that’s where we come in. With this beach essentials checklist, you’ll never lack something you needed for a beach trip ever again! So slip on those shades and let’s get started!
Beach Clothes
One of the first things you’ll need to pack for the beach is clothes for when you’re on and off the beach. Swimsuits are a must if you plan to go in the water, and swimshirts provide extra sun protection and insulation while you surf and splash around.
Bring a set of regular clothes for lounging and a backup pair as well in case the first set gets wet or dirty. Extra underwear and socks don’t go amiss either.
You’ll also want sandals for on the beach (so the sand doesn’t get stuck inside fancier shoes) and good walking shoes for off the beach (to provide the foot support sandals lack). A hat and sunglasses to help shield your eyes from the sun round out the ensemble.
Safety Gear
You’ll also want to make sure you have all the gear you need to stay safe while at the beach. A first-aid kit for small injuries is essential, as are any medications you take regularly.
You will also want to bring ways to protect your skin from the sun. Sunscreen is the best way to do this, but a beach umbrella also helps if you plan to spend some time relaxing on the sand.
You’ll also want to check what the travel restrictions and state mandates regarding COVID-19 are for wherever the beach you plan to go to resides. At a minimum, plan to bring face masks and proof of vaccination if you have it.
Tools For the Beach
Want to have refreshments ready to go on the beach with you? In that case, you’ll want an insulated bag and water bottle to keep any food and drink you bring safe and cool, even in the beating summer heat. Towels or beach chairs for seating are another must-have.
Entertainment
To keep yourself entertained during downtime on the beach, bring a book or e-reader to catch up on the latest reads. If you like listening to music while on the beach, get your cell phone/MP3 player and some headphones. All associated chargers for these devices should come along too.
If you’re going with your kids, makes sure to bring some beach toys along too. Shovels, buckets for building sandcastles, and snorkels are some classic staples if you need ideas.
Beach Essentials For More Advanced Travel
But what if you’re leaving the country to go on your beach trip? If this is the case, make sure you have your passport and travel visas with you. Getting some maps or guidebooks of the area you plan to go to doesn’t hurt either.
Next Stop? Paradise
And that’s all there is to it! Now that you have this checklist for beach essentials, you’re ready to hit the coast for some R&R! And if you’re looking for more fun vacation ideas and how to plan for them, make sure to check out the other posts on our blog!