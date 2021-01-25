This Is How to Get Hydrated Skin That Looks Younger

Did you know that in 2016, 131,106 people had a facelift in the United States? who doesn’t want better looking skin? If you have been battling dry skin and are looking for ways to have more hydrated skin, we are here to help.
Keep reading to learn the steps on how to make skin look younger.
1. Drink Up
Drinking the right amount of water is necessary in order to hydrate your skin. In order to figure out how much water you need, take your body weight and divide it in half and then divide that result by 8. This will give you the glasses you need daily.
Keep in mind that the more physical activity you do the more water you will need.
2. Apply Moisturizer at the Right Time
After you take a long hot shower your skin is stripped of its natural moisture and its protective oils. Keeping your water cooler is better and not spending more than 10 minutes in the shower is best.
Once you are out of the shower you want to lock in the moisture in your skin by applying a lotion or a cream within three minutes. You can use a reputable skincare product such as Profound treatments to ensure that your skin receives the hydration it needs.
3. Eat Right
The more water-rich foods you eat, the more you will hydrate your skin from the inside out. Some veggies that have plenty of water include lettuce, bell peppers, cucumbers, and celery. Fruits that have high water content include watermelon, plums, peaches, and berries.
4. Eye Cream
Our eyes have very delicate skin underneath them that produces some oil to help the skin look younger and feel softer. You want to use a cream that has peptide amino acids because it will help stimulate collagen production. If you also suffer from dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes you need to use a cream that has caffeine.
5. Olive Oil Is Not Only for Cooking
A few drops of olive oil all over your face, knees, elbows, and the back of your arms can help hydrate your skin. Olive oil has monounsaturated fats. These fats will hydrate and refresh your skin without leaving it feeling greasy.
6. Sunscreen Is Your Friend
Invest in a broad-spectrum sunscreen because it will help you prevent UVA and UVB skin damage every time you step outside. Even on days with cloud coverage, your skin is still exposed to rays from the sun. Sun exposure will dehydrate your skin and this will break down the collagen and elastin which is what gives your skin its strength and youthful appearance.
The more your collagen is broken down the more premature signs of aging you will notice.
Ready to Have Hydrated Skin?
We hope that now that you have our top tips on having hydrated skin, you are ready to welcome younger looking skin.
