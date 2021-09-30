Top 10 Coastal Fashion Ideas You Should Try

Do you hate wearing dark and drab clothing? Do you want to look like you’re heading off for a day at the beach seven days a week? If so, coastal fashion might be the right style for you.
Though, it is difficult to pin down what it is exactly.
Coastal isn’t nautical. You don’t have to submit yourself to only royal blues, bright whites, and ruby reds for the rest of your days. Coastal is a feeling.
If a dress, pair of shoes, or handbag evokes thoughts of warm, endless summer nights on the beach or swimming in the Mediterranean, that’s coastal.
So, how can you capture this feeling and reflect it with coastal clothes? Here are some top summer fashion ideas so you can look and feel great on (and off) the beach this year.
1. Wicker or Jute Accessories
Coastal fashion is all about soft and light-colored clothing that stirs up thoughts of nature. So, it makes sense to wear natural fabrics and designs like wicker which consists of wood like willow or bamboo.
Jute and rattan are also fantastic natural materials.
Opt for a lightweight wicker handbag to stash your essentials in. The 1970s was a popular time for wicker bags so you may find a gem in a vintage or thrift store.
For after-work drinks, slip on a pair of jute wedges. They are more comfortable than heels and go with everything.
2. Clean White Sundress
If you are updating your summer clothes and you don’t have a white sundress, rectify that ASAP! Nothing screams “coastal luxury clothing” like a crisp white sundress. They never go out of fashion and you are sure to find one you adore that suits your body type.
Choose an a-line, v-neck sundress with a wrap waist for the ultimate sophisticated sundress that will flatter all bodies. If you want something more laidback, go for a floaty maxi dress with spaghetti straps.
Off-the-shoulder, Bardot-style white sundresses in a midi length are also hot right now. Ruffles and lace insets make pretty embellishments on a classic white sundress, too.
3. Floppy Hat
Many clothing trends fade in and out of fashion every summer. But one trend that is here to stay? The floppy sun hat.
They are comfortable, make a statement, protect your face from the sun, and look great on social media snaps.
Keep things coastal by choosing a wicker floppy hat with a traditional black belt. Feel free to choose one with a beach-themed statement stitched into the rim. Coastal fashion is laidback and fun, after all!
4. Tile-Patterned Pants
This is one of the newest trends in beach clothes but these pants are so comfortable and cute, they are here to stay for sure.
Tile-patterned pants are sweatpants you can wear out to dinner. They have tassel drawstrings at the waist, elasticated ankles, and most have pockets. But because they have a Moorish, Mediterranean pattern they look European and cosmopolitan.
Team these pants with an understated, block-colored spaghetti strap tank top and you have a great relaxed outfit. Perfect for a day at the beach, running errands, or picking up the kids from school.
5. Classic Leather Sandals
So many leather sandals are too flimsy and have too many diamante embellishments that always fall off.
Embrace classic coastal fashion and choose high-quality, brown leather sandals. Choose a comfortable pair that will take you from the beach to the beach bar and last a decade.
6. Breton Shirt
Do you want more evidence that coastal fashion doesn’t go out of style? Coco Chanel first tucked her Breton shirt into her high-waisted pants in 1913 and everyone is still wearing the shirts today.
It is a simple long-sleeved shirt with horizontal stripes. The classic version is navy and white, but you can choose any colors you want.
It’s perfect for when those warm nights start to get colder but you’re not ready to give up the summer vibes yet.
7. Crochet or Tie-Dye Cover-Ups
You’re likely a beach bum if you love coastal fashion so much. In which case, you need a cover-up to take you from the beach to the sea or the sun lounger to the pool.
Invest in a full-length crochet cover-up in a light, pastel color. Or, if you want more protection from the sun, choose a floaty blue tie-dye cover-up with tassels for a boho beach look.
8. Linen Blouses
Jute, leather, and linen are the holy trinity of coastal fashion fabrics. Linen is natural and breathable which makes it perfect for your beach blouses.
Choose pale green and yellow blouses with wooden buttons. Or, opt for the boho look with off-shoulder ruffles and a floaty waist.
9. Tassel Statement Jewelry
No one wants to lose their Grandma’s pearls at the beach which is why coastal fashion opts for a “less is more” approach to accessories. Instead of wearing tons of dainty necklaces and bracelets, opt for one statement piece.
That means huge bangles, beads, and large shell necklaces. Tassels are common on coastal-style dresses and pants. So, find some statement tassel earrings to create a cohesive look.
10. Paper Bag Cargo Shorts
Skirts and dresses are great, but coastal fashion can be practical too. When you don’t want to worry about the summer breeze blowing up your clothes, paper bag cargo shorts are the answer.
Cargo shorts are timeless and comfy and paper bag shorts offer a touch of class with the cinched-in, high-waisted belt. By choosing shorts with elements of both styles, you get the best of both worlds.
Plus, they almost always have pockets!
Always buy pants and dresses with pockets if you can because you need them when enjoying summer out on the coast. Where else can you put the cool rocks and shells that you find on the beach?
Summer Coastal Fashion Never Goes Out of Style
You don’t need to overhaul your wardrobe every summer to keep in line with the latest coastal fashion trends because it never goes out of style. Concentrate on sourcing a few, key pieces for your coastal capsule wardrobe and you will be good to go and look on-trend every summer.
Are you updating your look and want advice on the best jewelry and accessories, too? Browse our website for tons more fashion tips and tricks to suit every style!