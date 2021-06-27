Jewelry for Work: How to Wear an Appropriate Amount of Bling

As workplaces adapt to the changing environment and workforce, workplace attires are evolving as well. This isn’t the workplace of the 50s anymore. That’s why something that might have been inappropriate earlier on might be quite acceptable now.
Of course, every workplace is different and that’s why if you are wondering if you can wear jewelry for work (and what kind), the answer will depend on many factors. Let’s look at some of them below.
Dress Code
What is the dress code at your workplace? Is it conservative or not? Formal or informal? For example, if you work at a bank, you might want to stay away from chunky or glitzy jewelry pieces, keeping them small, conservative, and appropriate. But if you work as a real estate agent, you will want to bring in some glam statement pieces of jewelry to jazz things up.
Safety
Another thing to keep in mind when choosing work jewelry is to think about safety. Are you working with machinery or with equipment that your jewelry could get caught upon? Or are you working with little children who might be hurt by the pieces of jewelry (they could even get distracted by them and not be able to focus on the lessons)?
Ensure that you choose understated jewelry if you work in such environments. It doesn’t mean that you need to eschew jewelry altogether, but keeping it simple will make your work life easier and safer.
Comfort
Some women wear professional jewelry even when they aren’t comfortable with it. Don’t start wearing big, bold bracelets or earrings just because it’s in fashion, especially if you are going to be fidgeting with it all day long. Fashion has to suit the person, not the other way around.
If you are the kind of person who loves everyday jewelry, then stick to that. Maybe a string of pearls and a watch are all you need for work. Don’t try to follow the crowd, as it will be quite apparent you are not at ease with the glitzy or glam jewelry.
Stick with the Classics
You can never go wrong when you stick to the classics, like diamond tennis bracelets or a solitaire ring. Some other things you can do are:
- Wear a matching set of earrings, bracelet, and necklace
- Layer necklaces one upon another
- Wear one big statement piece (like a huge topaz ring or big trendy earrings)
- Wear a unique and one-of-a-kind piece made just for you
- Wear one piece that’s brightly colored
Now that you have these tips in mind, you are on your way to appropriate jewelry etiquette.
Jewelry for Work Needs a Bit of Forethought
When you are going out with friends, you might throw on whatever piece of jewelry suits your fancy best. But when choosing jewelry for work you have to be a bit more discerning. Follow the tips laid out above, and with a bit of planning, you can choose the best professional jewelry for you.
