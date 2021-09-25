Top 5 Factors to Consider When Buying Fall Outfit Jewelry

Fall clothing is a staple of the season with its layers, warm colors, and coziness, but can be challenging to accessorize. The jewelry you choose can help bring your fall fashion to the next level.
If you want a fall style that leaves you with a smile on your face, this guide is for you! We’ve gathered the top five factors to consider when buying fall outfit jewelry.
1. Materials
When accessorizing for fall, the materials you choose can make or break your outfit depending on current trends. If you’re unsure where to start, silver and gold jewelry are a classic choice. Silver and gold look beautiful in both minimal and bold pieces.
Pearls are another timeless option. For a modern twist, opt for pearl earrings or metal necklaces with pearl accents. If you’re looking to make more of a statement, tortoiseshell materials stand out and pair well with fall color palates.
2. Statement Pieces
A statement piece is something that draws the eye and allows you to express your personal style. There are several options for making a statement that doesn’t have to break your fall outfit jewelry budget.
Depending on where you’d like to draw the eye, statement items can be bold bangles, bib necklaces, layered rings, or dangly earrings. To avoid overdoing it, choose a focal point and keep the rest of your accessories simple.
3. Necklines
Considering what necklines you have the most of in your fall wardrobe will help you decide which jewelry for fall outfits will be the most versatile.
Turtle necks and mock necks pair well with earrings and bracelets or long necklaces. Strapless, off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical, or crew styles work best with short necklaces or chokers. V-neck, sweetheart or plunging necklines work well with mid-length necklaces.
4. Colors
For seasonal outfit jewelry, color plays a big role in tying a look together. For fall, choose warm natural colors like the ones you might find outside during the season. Dark reds, greens, and oranges are all bold options for jewelry that pair well with fall fashion.
5. Size
Fall clothing is often layered and heavy, so the size of your jewelry will determine whether it will make an impact.
Layering your jewelry by doubling up necklaces, bracelets, or rings makes your jewelry appear larger to make a statement. Shop for chunky oversized necklaces to stand out with your thick fall sweaters.
Fall in Love With Buying Fall Outfit Jewelry
Buying fall outfit jewelry can be an exciting way to take your fall style to the next level. Whether you’re buying jewelry online or shopping in-store, considering these factors will help you pick stunning pieces that will be at home in your wardrobe!
