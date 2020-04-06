What To Wear on Your Virtual Date or Date Night at Home

With social distancing a must and Shelter-in-Place order in effect, romance does not need to be at the back burner. If you are lucky enough to quarantine with your significant other, date nights can be spent at home.
Now, if your significant other is in the other side of town or in another state, a virtual date on Skype and Facetime can keep you closer.
Now, the questions are: what are your options for a virtual date and what do you wear?
Option 1: Dinner Date
Whether you and your date are quarantined together or you’re apart, a dinner date, albeit at home is very feasible. For the lucky ones who are together, you can order dinner from your favorite restaurant and have it delivered. Opentable.com might not be open for reservations but its landing page has a list of the restaurants in your area that deliver.
For those of you on Skype or Facetime, order the same dinner and eat together. Put your laptop or your iPad/iPhone on the table and have a conversation while you are eating, the same way as if you are together.
So, what do you wear? This can be a time for your LBD. Keep it simple and sophisticated in all black with the A-line Slip Dress from Donna Karan.
This head-turning slip dress features a sultry but sweet scoop neckline and an A-line silhouette that boasts effortless elegance with a romantic appeal for a look that was made for date night.
Pair with the DKNY Jax Slingback Pump with a stunning and stiletto heel that provides optimal height for an elongated strut while the sling back design ensures a secure fit for a seamless stride.
Finish the look with the eye-catching Emporio Armani necklace and earrings in rose goldtone featuring the EA logo.
Option 2: Watch Movies or TV Shows Together
With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access and Disney Plus, there are lots of shows and movies to choose from.
To Star Trek fans, the new Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery at CBS All Access are treasure troves for all Trekkies. The Mandalorian at Disney Plus continues to be the latest obsession among Star Wars fans. For fashionistas, Amazon Prime has included Making the Cut in its programming.
The Handmaid’s Tale is still Hulu’s flagship drama while Netflix’s The Tiger King has caught the viewing public’s imagination.
Again, whether you will binge these shows together at home with your significant other or watch them in different physical locations but together, sharing the experience together will keep you closer.
Pop the popcorn and have your sparkling water ready because primetime binge session here we come!
So, what do you wear? You can stay sporty in a chic jumpsuit and black bomber, paired with casual sneakers, all from DKNY.
The sleeveless utility jumpsuit from DKNY radiates effortless elegance. Featuring a utility-inspired design, this head-to-toe piece will continue to be a favorite even the stay-in-shelter order has been lifted.
The DKNY bomber jacket with ruched sleeves might be overkill if you are just at home. But, to get the atmosphere of being out in a date in a movie theater, this high-shine layer is the one! Cut from a glossy, lightweight fabric, this cropped bomber jacket is flanked by ruched sleeves that bring dimension to a classic shape. Complete with chest pockets and rib-knit trims.
The DKNY Rachy Dad Sneakers complete the sportive look. Crafted with a mesmerizing combination of leather and mesh, these lightweight chunky sneakers are made to keep you light on your feet and agile wherever you are.
Option 3: Virtual Date Party
Missing your friends? Not seeing or talking to your common friends is also one of the hardships of being quarantined. You can expand your date night by inviting your friends to a cyber party. If all of you own an iPhone or an iPad, Facetime allows multiple users on video chat.
If not, Skype is also a good choice. Since there will be more than the two of you, video chatting with more than two people requires a Skype Premium subscription, which can be purchased for one day, one month, three months or 12 months.
If you just purchased it only for one day, the cost will be very affordable, and you can have a party! Before you purchase that subscriptions, send out invitations first to set the time. And make sure that you have your playlist on the cloud so that everyone can download it and listen to the same beats during the party. It’s obviously BYOB, so it’s really up to you what to serve!
What to wear: Feeling glam? Add some sequins and satin to your look.
Show up and show out in the DKNY sequin slip dress that shines. This camisole-inspired, sequin-clad party dress makes dressing up as eventful as going out.
Just for looks, which of course you can take off later, the slim and tailored fit Donna Karan satin collar blazer is classic as it is contemporary. The satin detailing gives it a party vibe.
Finish the look with the DKNY Ivy Sandals, a crossover, peep-toe style with an adjustable ankle strap. The perfect evening sandals, they are versatile and comfortable.
Three options for three nights, social distancing might not be ideal, but we need to do it to flatten the curve. We are all in this together.