News August 12, 2020

4 Amenities Successful Hotels Offer

hotel room
The consumer often has the biggest say in what design and feature a new investment property will offer. When it comes to hotels, it is the little extras that can make the difference between bookings, even when the price point between the two brands is equal. These are some of the most highly desired amenities in a hotel stay.

Free Parking

This is a lot harder to come by in hotels in the heart of the major cities, especially when valet parking is ll the rage. However, parking is a serious concern when traveling in your own vehicle or a rental. Self-parking is more appreciated when it’s free since valet parking usually includes a fee and a tip.

Accommodating Check-in and Check-out Times

Every hotel has a policy on the check-in and check-out times, but the hotel that seems the most accommodating is often the more well-liked. Anything before 2 p.m. for check-in is considered most desirable, and check-out deadlines that extend until noon are the most favored as well.

Continental Breakfast

Even if the hotel offers free breakfast, the quality and extent of food products on the bar are what people are really looking for. Coffee, teas, juice, cereal, hot food items, pastries, and dairy selections are just a few of the things consumers expect to find in the breakfast room when they wake up.

In-Room Amenities

Those who have a brief stay may not be as vested in the in-room amenities, but there are still some expectations. A small refrigerator, microwave, HD television, workspace, separate toilet and vanity area, and a complimentary hairdryer are room must-haves for many people.

These four items generally top the list of consumer wants when looking for a hotel. The facilities that offer these, as well as others, are often able to charge a higher rate and have more favorable reviews.

hotel room

 

Sheiglagh Hawkins

A self-confessed geeky fashionista, Sheiglagh is a big fan of Star Trek and kitsune in anime. It's not surprising her avatar has pointed ears. You can contact Sheiglagh at sheiglagh@fashionwindows.com

