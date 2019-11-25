Prada x Adidas: The First Images Of The Collaboration

Last September when Prada presented two sneakers characterized by a knit upper featuring a contrasting print logo down the forefoot, many people saw a not-so-subtle resemblance to one of the most well-known adidas Originals silhouettes, the Hu NMD.
The Prada sneakers were available for a limited period of time in a Tokyo pop-up, and quite soon also the sneakerheads forgot about it.
Prada and Adidas seem ready to carry out a project together and to announce it was the Italian brand itself. The photo is rather enigmatic but suggests that the collaboration will involve a sneaker model. Portrayed in the photo is, in fact, a Prada shopping bag with two adidas boxes inside, one black with the Three Stripes logo and one blue with the adidas Originals Trefoil line.
The creative partnership of the brands generated from a shared passion for sports. The two companies have started their adventure together by going through their respective monumental archives.
The first achievement of this union is the presentation of two Prada for adidas silhouettes that draw inspiration from the rich heritage and the iconographic legacy of both brands, paying homage to timeless classics. Designed for the sport, rethought for the street style and now turned into luxury items, classics of both labels will make their official debut in December 2019.