Best Christmas Gift Ideas For Her This 2019

Christmas is just around the corner, and so it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to buy that woman in your life, whether it’s your spouse, girlfriend, aunt or mom.
But what’s hot this year? What should you choose for your gifts for her? Let’s take a look at some ideas that are trending right now.
Scented Candles
People have been lighting candles for thousands of years, but it’s only recently that the joys of scented candles have become more apparent. With Christmas fast approaching, so too is winter for the northern hemisphere. That means cold nights, short days, and plenty of frosty scenes out of the window.
Scented candles are a great way to combat the winter blues and create a cozy interior. What’s more, they smell great too, coming in all kinds of seasonal flavors, like vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, and nutmeg. You can also get candles that smell like pine – just like your Christmas tree! It is one of the best small presents to give.
Phytochemical Face Mask
Face masks have always been a popular gift for women, but the science behind them is changing fast. Today’s masks are arguably far more potent for rejuvenating the skin than ever before.
In the past, face masks worked to extract blackheads from pores, freshen up the skin and leave it feeling smooth – all good things. Now, though, researchers have found that skin cells react positively to plant nutrients in face masks called phytonutrients.
One of the most popular face mask products right now is amla, an ayurvedic fruit that you can turn into a powder and put into a face mask. The chemicals it contains actually rejuvenate the skin, making it believe that it’s more youthful than it is.
A Home Assistant
When Amazon Alexa burst onto the scene a few years ago, its early adopters hailed it as a revolution.
None of that has changed. In fact, home assistants from Apple, Google, and Amazon have continued to get more capable with each passing year.
While these devices are great for all the family, they’re especially helpful for the woman in your life. Alexa and other products on the market are great for shopping, making gift recommendations, recipes, books, and researching the latest news. They are, in many ways, the perfect assistant, always on-call, waiting to receive instructions.
Healthful Edible Treats
The holidays aren’t the healthiest time of the year. People gorge themselves on candy, cakes, chocolate, and plenty of fatty meat.
Many women, though, want to watch their figure. Nobody wants to go back to work in the new year, having piled on the pounds.
So what’s the solution?
It turns out that the food industry is changing. Companies are now experimenting with healthier ways to make all their favorite Christmas foods. One of the most innovative is sugar-free truffles – boxes of chocolate that use the whole fruit, like dates, to generate sweetness instead of sugar.
“Hearable” Wireless Headphones
The holidays are often a yearly preamble to the fitness kick that begins in January. After a winter spent munching through pound after pound of Christmas cake, many women decide that it’s time to hit the gym and work up a sweat.
No workout, however, is complete without some music to get you pumped. Traditional headphones, though, aren’t ideal. The wire running from the phone to the ears gets in the way of exercise, pops out, and can get caught. It’s a liability.
The good news is that now several companies are making “hearables” – small wireless headphones that look a bit like hearing aids. These devices seriously upgrade the gym experience.
Faux Fur Scarf
Things can get a little bit cold over the winter months, and the further north you live, the worse it is. Those of you who live in places like Maine and Montana can experience temperatures that dip below 0 F.
Faux fur scarfs are an ideal gift for women to help them to fight the biting cold. Plus, they look better than ever. Just don’t forget to tell the recipient that its fake: people go mad about fur.
Berry-Flavored Gin
Does the woman in your life like a bit of liquor from time to time? If so, then why not experiment a little with berry-flavored gin?
Gin by itself can be a bit stiff, even for seasoned drinkers. Berry gin, though, adds a little Christmas cheer while at the same time, making the concoction all the more palatable.
A Hi-Pile Fleece Robe
One of the worst things about the winter is getting out of bed, putting on your slippers, going downstairs, only to find that the house is freezing. Cold temperatures and women don’t mix.
Here’s an idea: buy the woman in your life a hi-pile fleece robe. Not only will it be exceptionally comfortable, but it’ll also keep her warm. Trips to the kitchen or bathroom will no longer be goosebump-inducing events.
Sheepskin Mule Slippers
Speaking of slippers, would the woman in your life benefit from a pair? Mule slippers might not be the most fashionable, but they’re certainly among the most comfortable and convenient.
Most mule slippers come with a flat rubber sole for extra grip. They also come with an abundance of insulating material around the toes and the bridge of the foot, keeping all those drafts at bay.
A Tea Selection
Coffee might be a regular person’s go-to in the morning, but tea is possibly more effective. The reason for this has to do with how the chemicals it contains interact with caffeine.
Yes, tea contains a lot of caffeine, just like the coffee bean. But the other nutrients in the tea tend to modify its effects. After drinking oolong tea, for instance, you rarely have that intense buzz you get from filter coffee. Instead, it’s more like a relaxed focus – just what the woman in your life needs for when she heads back to work in the new year.
So there you have it: ten thoughtful Christmas gifts. We hope you like the little bits of science dotted here and there. It’s always good to keep things fresh and moving forward.