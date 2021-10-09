6 Items To Get Embroidered That Command Attention

When you want to make a bold statement, getting items embroidered is one of the best ways to do so. However, you may be wondering how to truly grab attention with your embroidered clothing.
If you can’t decide on which fashion apparel pieces to design, we’ll help you out. Are you ready to get some cool embroidery ideas? If so, take a look at the suggestions below.
1. Shirts
Shirts are probably one of the most standard items to get embroidered. However, as typical as they are, they work! When you want to grab attention, embroidered shirts are the way to go.
As you’re out and about, people will naturally look at your top. Plus, the good thing about embroidering shirts is that you can continue to wear them numerous times. They’re perfect!
2. Hats
Okay, next up are hats. Caps and hats make such a nice accessory for embroidery. Not only are they stylish, but they’re a great way to keep cool or cover a bad hair day.
If you’re taking on a large embroidery project, don’t overlook then!
3. Shoes
When you think about embroidery and fashion apparel, you may not consider shoes. However, decorative footwear always grabs attention. People are so accustomed to standard-looking shoes that when someone has on unique footwear, they immediately look at it.
Sure, your feet on are on the floor, but they can definitely still catch eyes—even when lying low.
4. Jeans
We couldn’t resist putting jeans on the list. They’re so fun to play around with. You can embroider the pockets or the sides, it doesn’t matter. Either way, you’re guaranteed to catch people’s eyes with decorative denim.
5. Socks
Of course, others can’t always see your socks—especially when you’re wearing long pants. However, for those times when you have on shorts or a dress, putting on embroidered socks takes things up a notch. This is the perfect opportunity to embroider a logo or another creative design.
6. Hoodies
Who doesn’t love a soft, comfortable hoodie? During those months when the temperature drops, a hoodie is a go-to item. That’s why it’s the ideal article of clothing for embroidery.
You could always stitch a slogan or picture on the front of the hoodie…maybe on the back. Not to mention, most hoodies come in a solid color. This gives you the opportunity to really get fancy and make a design that will stand out.
Take Your Embroidered Items to the Next Level
When it comes to getting apparel embroidered, there are numerous embroidery ideas to play with. However, the items listed above will take things up a notch. You’re guaranteed to capture and audience with them, that’s for sure.
