How to Pick the Right Outfit to Show Off Your Body Shape

Everyone is different and unique in their own way, and this becomes extremely clear when comparing body shapes. Something that looks good on one person may not look good on you, but you should not be disheartened if this is the case.
If you don’t like the way you look or feel in a certain outfit, then this may be because it doesn’t suit your figure. When trying to determine your body shape, you need to keep in mind that you may be a mixture of different shapes.
In order to dress to impress, understanding exactly what highlights the best features of your figure is very important. To help you on your way, here is how you can pick the right outfit for your body shape.
Apple
An apple body shape defines someone who carries their weight around their middle and has a slim lower half. If you have an apple figure, then you should focus on emphasising your legs and shoulders. You should try to keep away from fitted tops and go for flowy options instead. For your bottom half, you should consider wearing straight leg trousers or jeans to complement your shape.
Hourglass
If you are curvy with a small waist, then you most likely have an hourglass figure. In order to look and feel your best, you should wear clothes that show off your curves rather than hide them. Clothing items that will complement the hourglass body shape include tailored jackets and blazers, pencil skirts and jumpsuits. Wearing wide leg bottoms will aid in defining your shape and will make you look great.
Inverted Triangle
Shaped legs, broad shoulders and slim hips are usually features found on someone who have an inverted triangle figure. To ensure you show off this body shape, you should try to balance the characteristics of your shape to create a silhouette similar to an hourglass figure. V-neck tops and wrap style tops, as well as A-line skirts and fit and flare dresses are great options to consider.
Pear
A pear body shape describes someone who is widest at the hips. If you have a pear figure, then you need to balance it out by highlighting the top half of your body. Fit and flare dresses look great on a pear-shaped woman, alongside A-line skirts and structured jackets. If you have relatively large hips, then you should take a look at plus size clothing stores to find clothes that fit perfectly to you size.
Rectangle
Women who have a similar width throughout their body, from shoulders down to waist are said to have a rectangular body shape. If this describes your figure, then you should do what you can to create some curves. Wearing a waistless dress can help to create a shape that complements your overall silhouette. Pencil skirts, trumpet skirts and wrap dresses also look great on this body shape.
Once you know and understand your figure, you will be able to pick outfits that flatter and show off your best features. This will make you look good and boost your confidence, which is something everyone should experience.