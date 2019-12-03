Giorgio Armani Lauded with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2019 British Fashion Awards

On December 2, 2019, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Giorgio Armani was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award for his creative contribution to the fashion industry by the British Fashion Council during its annual Fashion Awards.
Like other fields such as cinema and art where the Outstanding Achievement Award is bestowed, this honor for the Italian couturier was announced early on. In fact, a few days before the event, it was already known that Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett would be the presenting the award.
But, we are talking about Giorgio Armani, a fashion force all by himself. So, it was him who surprised the audience by presenting his latest Armani Privé haute couture collection during the event.
And, if that was not enough, right after Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett – who both share a close bond of friendship and respect with the designer – presented Giorgio Armani with the Outstanding Achievement Award, he revealed his gift to London: a surprise performance by long-time friend Eric Clapton, who played ‘Tears In Heaven’ and ‘Layla’.
Guests from across the world joined Giorgio Armani and his niece Roberta Armani to celebrate the prestigious accolade. The evening concluded with a ‘Giorgio’s’ night at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair.
- Roberta Armani wore a long Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a black silk full skirt and bustier embroidered with black sequins and fuchsia crystals.
- Julia Roberts wore a Giorgio Armani Privé black velvet jumpsuit from the AW19 collection.
- Tom Cruise wore a Giorgio Armani midnight blue tuxedo.
- Cate Blanchett wore a Giorgio Armani Privé pale green tulle gown from the AW19 collection.
- Eric Clapton wore a Giorgio Armani navy suit with notch lapel.
- Lauren Hutton wore a Giorgio Armani blue velvet jumpsuit with floral embroidery.
- Alexander Skarsgård wore a Giorgio Armani navy double breasted cashmere suit.
- Michelle Dockery wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive black beaded gown.
- Nicholas Hoult wore an Emporio Armani navy and black velvet dinner jacket look.
- Yasmin le Bon wore a Giorgio Armani Privé black beaded archive gown.
- Stella Tennant wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive gown in textured pink, green and black.
- Sara Sampaio wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive nude embellished gown.
- Barbara Palvin wore a Giorgio Armani black gown with embellished cap-sleeves.
- Sam Clafin wore an Emporio Armani black velvet dinner jacket look.
- Ella Balinska wore a Giorgio Armani Privé black sequin cocktail dress from the SS19 collection.
- Caitriona Balfe wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive black beaded gown.
- Zara Larrson wore a Giorgio Armani strapless embellished gown.
- Eleanor Tomlinson wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive black crepe gown with laser cut appliqué.
- Sabine Getty wore a Giorgio Armani black velvet dress with embellishment.
- Jack Savoretti wore an Emporio Armani midnight blue tuxedo.
- Leomie Anderson wore a Giorgio Armani Privé archive embellished bustier and skirt look.
- Rafferty Law wore an Emporio Armani texture boucle ensemble.
