Giorgio Armani Mare Pops Up in Europe and Asia

Giorgio Armani Mare, the collection of clothes and accessories designed for your holidays, is taking a tour of Europe and Asia, popping up in luxe places – the most important cities and destinations on the two continents.
The tour starts in Porto Cervo which sets the tone of this very fashionable journey which presents the elegant Giorgio Armani Mare Spring/Summer 2023 collection which as always reflects the principles of natural elegance and sophistication that underlie the Armani aesthetic.
The itinerant Giorgio Armani Mare collection will be presented in a specially created setting in dusty shades of blue and light blue with palm trees and stylized tropical leaf patterns on a rope-colored background. The space is completed with furnishing elements and mannequins in woven textures that contribute to the welcoming and sophisticated marine atmosphere.
Following its debut on the Costa Smeralda, the journey continues to seaside boutiques and with special activities at pop-ups, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience.
Seaside boutiques:
- Puerto Banús (May 24th)
- Porto Cervo (April 6th)
- St. Tropez (April 6th)
- Cannes (open all year)
Pop-ups:
- Taormina at Parisi Woman Boutique (June 13th)
- Shanghai Plaza 66 (June 16th)
- St. Tropez at the Bagatelle club, which will be personalized with Giorgio Armani Mare for the occasion (July 1st)
- China – Sanya Capella Hotel (July 1st)
- Sylt (July 7th)
- Shenzhen Mix City (July 13th)
- Singapore – Marina Bay Sands (July 13th)
- Riviera Zushi Marina (July 30th)
- Mykonos
The Giorgio Armani Mare collection offers a complete wardrobe for women, composed of tunics, fluid trousers, pareo skirts, long dresses, little tops, body suits and shorts in linen, satin or knit, all in a vivid color range of blue, purple and light blue notes. Complete with swimming costumes, beach bags, matching clutches and beach towels, raffia bags and espadrilles. For men, the collection includes liquid, shirts, waistcoats and soft trousers adorned with geometric motifs,
monograms, tie designs and chevrons. Linen and délavé linen is used for decidedly holiday-like shirts, polo shirts and Bermuda shorts.
The collection will also be available in all Giorgio Armani boutiques worldwide.
