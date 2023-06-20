Giorgio Armani Men Spring / Summer 2024: 50 Shades of Beige and Blue

Titled “Weaving A Story,” the Giorgio Armani Men Spring / Summer 2024 examined familiar elements from different angles to craft new plots and weave new stories. And with an archive that spans decades, there are so many to choose from. Hence, you might recognize the silhouette which had been repackaged into a look that is fresh and vital.
Opening the show with very casual looks, most of them in different washes of beige, the message was clear – for Spring / Summer 2024, the Armani Man is insouciant. It’s an unanticipated look, even serendipitous. Trousers are loose-fitting, suits are boxy, and shirts are relaxed. Even when the silhouette had turned slim, the comfy summery vibe stayed.
Fans of the brand recognize that there has always been an urgency in every Giorgio Armani collection: to clothe the present with a vibrant, authentic sign fashioned from dignity and elegance. For this season, the same urgency is there though the forms are soft and lengthened as they were reiterating the Armani code.
Weaving this new storyline, threads were intertwined. Whether they were actually woven or evoke in prints that imitate knots, there is a warm feeling and geometric motifs for rhythm.
The body is never overtly exposed but the energy that animates the lightweight volumes is palpable. Intertwining notes of blue, sand and natural tones provide the chromatic completion to this particularly light and fresh collection, which includes shoes and sandals similarly characterized by knots and weaves.
The press notes likened the creation of this collection to “narrating a certain style [as] a constant process of writing and rewriting.” That explained the giant pencil at the end of the runway and the gigantic signature of Mr. Armani on the white background, which was novel for an Armani catwalk which tended to be very minimalistic.
All photos courtesy of Giorgio Armani
