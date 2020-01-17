Fashion, Milan January 17, 2020

Giorgio Armani Spring 2020 Campaign: Dialogue Between Man and Nature

Fashion, Milan January 17, 2020

The dialogue between man and nature is at the very heart of the Giorgio Armani campaign, which is shot by Viviane Sassen on the volcanic island of Tenerife. The subjects of the shots – models Pepe Barroso, Hao Yun Xiang, Julia Van Os and Katia Andre – are presented in a landscape of burnt colors, rocky surfaces and clear skies.

The warm, intense light is shaded by colored sheets that veil and unveil glimpses of wild nature. The photographs are vibrantly colored, enhancing the elegance, balance and harmony of both the clothes and gestures of those who wear them.

Photos by Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Giorgio Armani

