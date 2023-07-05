Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023: Seductive and Mysterious

Aptly titled “Le temps des roses,” the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023 collection is carnal, seductive, and mysterious bloom of red roses. Reinterpreting the most iconic of flowers, the silhouettes are elongated with a not-so-subtle nod to a Far East influence.
Glossy, lacquered roses, embossed on surfaces in a pattern adorned with graphic black and brilliant accents of gold breathes sensuality bordering on erotic. It’s romantic without being trite, it’s bold and alluring, even amorous.
The rose, intimately linked to the female imagination and the world of couture, is seen here through the lens of the designer’s sensitivity and sense of precision. Lines are sharp yet supple. Small jackets, long skirts, fluid trousers, and dresses sculpt the silhouette.
Heels are unfailingly slim and towering. Petals and buds blend with rhythmic geometries, lines of light, and hints of other worlds and cultures, creating a composite pattern in which the protagonist is a woman who very consciously seduces.
All photos courtesy of Giorgio Armarni
