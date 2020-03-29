Gucci Donates Two Million Euros To The Fight Against Coronavirus

Gucci launched a fundraising campaign to help fight the coronavirus called “We’re all in this together” and launched it with a two million euro donation to support two crowdfunding initiatives. Half of the donation will be donated to the Italian Civil Protection through the For Funding platform of Intesa Sao Paulo and will be used to finance hospital services and intensive care units. The other half will instead go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization.
Gucci also invited members of its community to join the donation campaign. The image of the crowd funding initiative, a man holding his hands close to his heart, was created by the Roman artist MP5. Here’s what Alessandro Michele said about the initiative:
“Gucci has created a world, open and free: a Gucci global community. We ask all of you to be the Changemakers in this crisis, to stand together with us in the fight against the Coronavirus. We are all in this together”.
Donations will be made through Gucci’s website and social media channels, which have also been offered its accounts to World Health Orgnization to disseminate reliable information on how to deal with the pandemic. In addition, Facebook will donate a sum equal to that of the total amount collected according to its Matching charity initiative.