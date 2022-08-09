Highsnobiety Presents New Capsule Collection with RUF Automotive

Highsnobiety, the brand and media pioneer who since 2005 has shaped the forefront of culture from the proliferation of streetwear to its infiltration of luxury, announces its newest capsule collection with German car manufacturer, RUF Automobile.
For 80 years RUF has been manufacturing and overhauling sports cars from their factory in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, producing iconic automobiles like the Yellowbird and the RUF CTR — which at the time was the fastest production car ever made.
RUF represents an ethos beyond an undeniable product or expertise, one that celebrates ingenuity and resourcefulness as attributes being of equal importance as budgets and resources.
The new capsule sees the two German companies come together on a selection of apparel and accessories, featuring outerwear including a varsity jacket emblazoned with the RUF and Highsnobiety logos, a work shirt, pants and coveralls, and array of hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, jeans, overalls and caps featuring the RUF and Highsnobiety logos and graphics.
A playful lifestyle offering incorporates automotive objects including a model car, key chain, Yeti water bottle, mug and classic rear view mirror air freshener.
Throughout, the collection pulls from RUF’s palette of green, yellow, black and white colorways – instantly recognizable to those within their zeitgeist. Collection prices range from $5 – $7,785.
Also included within the offering is an exclusive TAG Heuer Carrera x Bamford x RUF x Highsnobiety watch. Echoing the collection’s palette, this unique TAG Heuer Carrera watch pairs a green dial with yellow accents. The RUF logo and Highsnobiety logo pop on the dial in yellow, and the second hand moves around the dial with racing stripes at the tip. The sub-dials display beautiful green concentric rings and the yellow sub-dial hands create a striking design.
Highsnobiety Founder and CEO David Fischer elaborates, “The highlight of our partnership with German sports car manufacturer RUF is without a doubt the TAG Heuer Carrera x Bamford x RUF x Highsnobiety Watch in collaboration with Bamford. An icon in watchmaking and one of the most iconic watches in the history of car racing, it could not fit the project any better.”
Photographer, designer and artist Aloisa Ruf, who is also the daughter of RUF founder Alois, both photographed and starred in a new campaign accompanying the collection, shot at the RUF factory in Pfaffenhausen, Germany showcasing the collection as worn by the RUF team.
Highsnobiety x RUF will be available from August 10, 2022 online at Highsnobiety Shop.
You must be logged in to post a comment.