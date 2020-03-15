Both x Monse: Exalt Cult Label Status with Shoe Collaboration

To avid fashionistas, Both and Monse do not need an introduction. Paris-based label BOTH is known for combining natural rubber materials with cutting-edge technologies, applying art as a form to reiterate the function of footwear, accessories and RTW.
Meanwhile, New York-based MONSE took the Big Apple by storm when it was launched in 2016. Founded and co-helmed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, both of them earned their fashion chops under the tutelage of Oscar De La Renta.
Fast-forward 4 years and we have two labels who had reached cult label status. And what do they do? They exalt that status and collaborate to design a capsule collection of shoes which was unveiled last February at the Monse Fall 2020 runway show held during New York Fashion Week.
The Both x Monse capsule collection features 5 exclusively designed boots, all of which are an ode to modern day punk rebellion and pays tribute to Wes Anderson’s 2009 l’m Fantastic Mr. Fox.
For the footwear collaboration, Garcia and Kim reimagined both’s signature boot models and released 5 exclusive designs, including 2 GAO Thigh High Buckle Boots and 3 new GAO High Boots.
Inspired by the Monse’s 2020 Fall Winter collection, entitled “Happy Punk”, where elements like tartans, velvet, deconstructed wool and trenches run through the designer duo’s vision boards.
The collaboration features an array of scarlet red, olive green, white and black, a stylistic extension from the color palette of the Ready-to- Wear collection. The iconic both rubber soles were utilized throughout the collections, with Monse’s logo immersed and printed on the heel.
The collection will range from 790USD for the GAO High Boots to 1200USD for the GAO Thigh High Boots and will be available in August 2020 across selected retailers globally.
Photos courtesy of Both x Monse