No matter your age, style, or silhouette, you have the power to look truly fabulous. All you need is knowledge of the clothes that work for you and, more important, how to wear them. This is most important when it comes to dress pants, as the wrong fit or form can spell disaster for your look.
The right pair of pants can be the perfect pairing for any top, elevating your personal style in a variety of contexts and social situations. With that in mind, read this two-minute explainer to learn exactly how to style dress pants and make a fashion statement that will have an impact.
1. Always Go for Fitted Dress Pants
Whether you are looking for men’s dress pants or dress pants for women, you should always get them fitted. You don’t need to go to an expensive tailor for this. For example, this provider of athletic dress pants offer fully fitted dress pants for men that you can buy online for highly affordable prices. Getting dress pants that are fitted will ensure that your outfit compliments your body type, whatever it is.
2. Know Your Build
No matter your build, you have the right to look flawless. All that matters is that you know what your build is and which styles best emphasize your best bits. For dress pants, this is pretty simple. Those with a thinner, taller build should go for a tapered style. Meanwhile, those with a wider built should opt for a straight cut to balance out the proportions. Whether you choose white dress pants, black dress pants, or anything in between, this simple rule applies above all else.
3. Fashion Footwear
The footwear that you wear with your dress pants will have the potential to significantly elevate your overall look. Of course, context matters. For formal settings, casual Oxfords for men will do the trick. For women, understated flats are fine, or heels with a chunkier boot. For other settings, opt for high-statement fashion sneakers or tennis shoes. This will nearly always work with any style of dress pants.
4. What About Casual Tops?
You might be wondering when you can use your dress pants for more casual outfits, rather than with shirts and blazers. Good news – you have a lot of options. For women with a slimmer build, opt for dress pants that are high-waisted and compliment your seat. From here, a crop top or small tee will work great. For men, a plain cashmere sweater is the ideal pairing, or a crisp tee. Minimal is usually the best way to go when it comes to casual tops.
5. The Jacket is Key
Whether it’s men’s white dress pants or women’s high-waisted pants, the jacket is key. Again, the silhouette that you cut is the main consideration. Flow or presence should be emphasized. A puffy bomber or flowing, thin trenchcoat are the ideal pairings for a good pair of dress pants. Avoid hoodies, denim jackets, or anything too stiff.
