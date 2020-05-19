How to Wear Multiple Rings the Right Way

If you are a ring lover and are looking for how to wear multiple rings without overdoing it, you are in the right place. We have put together a few tips on how to style rings whether you are going for a boho look or a chic style.
Keep reading for our top tips on how to stack rings.
Mix It Up
It is ok to mix up your metals. You do not have to stick to only wholesale gold rings, rose gold, platinum, or only silver, instead get creative and layer them for a fun trendy look.
If you are worried about mixing up metals stick to only mixing two metals for a foolproof way to pull off the stacked ring look. First, pick one metal color as your dominant one and then incorporate two to three pieces of the second metal throughout your stack.
Leave One Finger Bare
There is such a thing as too much if you are not careful. Avoid going overboard by only stacking rings on four fingers at the same time. Leave at least one finger bare to create a balanced and cohesive look.
You can choose any finger you prefer, consider leaving your pinky or thumb bare.
Statement Rings
You can start your ring stacking by first putting a bold statement ring on your ring finger and build around it. Wedding and engagement rings are popular statement rings that can be stacked.
You can leave your statement ring by itself on your finger and then put other rings like slim thumb rings, eternity rings, and stacking bands on some of your other fingers.
Different Shapes and Weights
Mixing different kinds of shapes and ring weights will help you create a visual balance. Incorporate different rings such as chain rings, thick bands, eternity bands, engagement rings, etc.
Subtle Nails
The point of stacking rings is to draw attention to your hands. This means that you want to keep your nails subtle. Keeping them short, square, and with a neutral color will not take away from your stacked rings.
This will look better than going for talons and pointy claw nail trends.
Take It Easy With Other Jewelry
If you are planning on stacking rings consider taking it easy with bracelets and necklaces. There is no reason to layer a ton of either one of these because this will only take away from your fashionable stacked rings.
Earrings you can still go wild with those and wear what you want since your ears are usually far away from your hands.
Ready to Wear Multiple Rings?
Now that you know more about wearing multiple rings the right way, you can start playing around with your rings and find the perfect look for your taste. Remember to have fun with it and get creative.
