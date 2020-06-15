Tory Burch Pre-Fall 2020: Borrowed from the Boys

Completely rethinking the term “borrowed from the boys” aesthetic, Tory Burch channels the tomboy look for Pre-Fall 2020. A fusion of genderless clothing, from sport wear / street wear, loose silhouettes and longer lines define this collection.
“I was a tomboy growing up and spending all my time playing outside with my brothers. I did not put on a dress before being in high school! ” said Tory Burch.
But if you’re thinking that Tory is thinking of her younger self when designing the collection, think again, because the true inspiration for “Borrowed from the Boys” are the pioneering women aviators
The first women pioneers blurred the lines and challenged stereotypes, adopting a boyish style. The first women aviators had the idea of influencing the feminine style by separating the clothes to fit a style the “active” life.
They challenged typical gender norms for dressing and preferred utility and youth work clothes in
flight, which inspired some of the key silhouettes in the collection: leather bomber jacket, loafers prints inspired by men’s fashion, Americana Bandana wherein the print was inspired by the scarves worn by female airmen.