Jane Morgan: The Original Glam Girl on Stage

Before Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, there was Jane Morgan who ruled not only the airwaves but also live performances. Considered ahead of her time with her masterful rendition of songs from different genres, she also owned the stage with her bespoke gowns.
So yes, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Katy Perry dazzle their audience with their made-to-measure costumes. But before them was Jane Morgan who became a fashion icon during the Golden Age of showbusiness.
Born in 1924, Jane Morgan cut her eyeteeth for live performances as a nightclub and Broadway performer. With jazz, blues, rock and country as part of her repertoire, she became a sought-after musician.
To celebrate the legendary singer, Bonnie Bien of LaPresse curated the “Jane Morgan: In My Style” performance gown exhibition to showcase 30 of Ms. Morgan’s showstopping gowns.
On display during New York Fashion Week at The Elegant Pratt Lounge of the 3 West Club, it was a fashionable walk thru yesteryears. From form-fitting gowns with elaborate capes worthy of Disney heroines to bustier-inspired frocks that even Madonna will appreciate, it was a fashionista’s delight.
To put things in perspective, the saying “the more things change, the more it stays the same” is an apt conclusion after seeing the exhibition.
The names on the marquees might have changed but the glamour we expect from performers has always been there for at least the past 100 years.
You must be logged in to post a comment.