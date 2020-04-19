Lanvin Travels to Slumberland With Little Nemo

After Jules Verne took us 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea with Captain Nemo in 1870 and before Disney led the world in a wild goose chase in Finding Nemo in 2003, there was Little Nemo in Slumberland in the now defunct New York Herald in 1905.
Created by famed cartoonist and animator Winsor McCay, Little Nemo is considered McCay’s masterpiece. Little Nemo, its child protagonist had fabulous dreams, interrupted each week with his awakening in the final panel.
McCay’s made inventive use of timing and pacing, the size and shape of panels, perspective, and architectural and other details in the comic strip were ahead of its time which became industry standards that are still in use today.
Lanvin and Little Nemo
The House of Lanvin has a kindred spirit with Winsor McCay. Because nothing is more beautiful than the power to dream, Lanvin cultivates the art of storytelling through its collections, in tribute to legendary picture books.
Echoes of a poetry gleaned between children’s stories and comics, these imaginary heroes are inherent in the world of Bruno Sialelli, Creative Director of the house. For Spring 2020, Sialelli zeroed in on Little Nemo, incorporating a capsule collection within the main collection.
Like an ode to reverie or the reminiscence of the childhood that lies dormant in each of us, Sialelli brings the fashionistas to dreamland while retelling and reimagining Little Nemo’s adventures in Slumberland.
Recreated in glorious prints are Little Nemo’s dreams – his biggest one, to meet the princess of “Slumberland,” he will seek every night at mind-boggling adventure courses.
On his way, the strange Flip becomes his friend and traveling companion. This dreamlike odyssey will take them to the planet Mars, to the Moon, to the North Pole, in an airship, on the backs of birds, sea horses, and to meet mermaids, dinosaurs and a thousand others amazing things. The dreams of course end every morning when Little Nemo wakes up and comes back to reality.
And speaking of reality, you can now own these works of art and of course wear them, too. You don’t need to drive or take a plane. You just need a mouse!
For the women’s collection, go HERE; the men’s collection is HERE.
Photos courtesy of Lanvin
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: A model walks the runway during the Lanvin Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net