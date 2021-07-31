The Different Types of Jewelry Clasps and How to Use Them In Your DIY Projects

Making your own jewelry collection? Are you sure you have everything you need?
Having the right jewelry clasps ensures that your jewelry stays on your neck or wrist and doesn’t fall off. If you use the wrong jewelry clasp, you could lose your jewelry as well as damage it each time you put it on.
The type of jewelry clasp you use depends on how you want the jewelry to be put on, as well as the design and weight of your jewelry piece.
Keep reading to learn all about the different types of jewelry clasps you can use for your next DIY jewelry project.
Lobster Clasp: One of the Most Common Jewelry Clasps
The lobster clasp got its name because its shape resembles a lobster claw. This type of clasp is also one of the most common clasps, and you can find it on many necklaces and bracelets that you’d buy at the store today.
To use a lobster clasp, push down on the lever to open it. To close it, simply release the lever. These are great clasps for convenience because the clasp closes automatically when you release the lever.
Make sure that the size of your lobster clasp fits the size of your jewelry and the chain that you use. For a fine, thin chain, use a smaller lobster clasp. For a thick chain, use a larger lobster clasp so that everything stays sturdy.
Lobster clasps are a great option for most types of jewelry, but for really heavy pieces, you might need something sturdier than a lobster clasp.
Spring Ring clasp
Like the lobster clasp, the spring ring clasp is also a popular choice of clasp. These clasps are shaped like circular rings, and you can find many of these types of clasps for sale at your favorite craft supply store.
To use a spring ring clasp, push down on the lever and allow the clasp to open. To close the clasp, release the lever and the spring will close the clasp automatically.
While spring ring clasps are a good choice for necklaces, they’re not the best choice for bracelets. This is because it’s difficult to open and close the clasp with one hand, especially if the spring ring is tiny.
Magnetic Clasp
As their name suggests, magnetic clasps have a magnet on each side of the closure. To use a magnetic clasp, simply put on the jewelry and connect the two magnets together.
Magnetic clasps come in different shapes and sizes to suit the design of your jewelry piece. They can be small and dainty or large, rectangular, and embellished.
These clasps are a great choice for jewelry that needs to be put on and taken off quickly and easily.
Magnetic clasps are also a great option if you’d like to make your jewelry more accessible. They are easy to open and close for people who might have trouble with spring clasps and small closures.
Toggle Clasp
Toggle clasps have one end that is t-shaped, with the other end being an open shape like a circle. To put on the toggle clasp, you slide the t-shaped part through the circle and then lock it in place.
Toggle clasps are excellent for several reasons. One is that they’re great for bracelets, as they’re easy to do up with one hand.
They’re also quite sturdy, making them an excellent choice for heavier pieces.
They can also add to the design of your piece. For example, to create a statement on your DIY necklace, you can put a toggle clasp at the front as a fun detail.
Box Clasp
For higher-end pieces, you’ll definitely want to look into using a box clasp, which is one of the more different types of jewelry clasps.
To open and close a box clasp, you insert a tab into a decorative box-shaped frame. These types of clasps always have a piece of metal to secure and cover the opening.
You can find box clasps on many pieces of luxury jewelry, such as diamond tennis bracelets. When using box clasps for your DIY jewelry, just make sure that you don’t use a box clasp for jewelry that’s too heavy.
And, when handling a box clasp, take special care. It might get stuck and break if you apply too much force when trying to open or close it.
Ball Clasp
Ball clasps are perfect for pearl necklaces or any piece of jewelry with beads. These clasps are round and fit effortlessly with the design of your piece.
Ball clasps often open with a tab closure or a bayonet, which works using a simple push-and-twist mechanism.
A ball clasp doesn’t just need to blend into your piece, however. You can also buy ball clasps with gemstones or texture to add some more character to your piece.
In fact, one of the most useful simple jewelry tips for beginners is to decide on the design of your piece beforehand. That way, you make sure you have all the right materials from the beginning and know exactly what type of style you’re going for.
Barrel Clasp
Also known as torpedo clasps, barrel clasps are made up of two metal pieces that screw together to close the chain. This closed version looks like a barrel, hence the name.
To open a barrel clasp, open the barrel and untwist the metal ends. To close a barrel clasp, open the barrel and twist the open end of the jewelry into the barrel. Close the barrel when you’re done.
Barrel clasps are sturdy and blend in nicely with the design of your piece, so they’re a good option when you don’t want the clasp to stand out.
But like spring clasps, they’re not the best for people who might have trouble with their hands. They’re also not the best choice for bracelets, as the barrel closure is difficult to do with one hand.
Make Your DIY Jewelry the Right Way
With the variety of jewelry clasps available, you’re guaranteed to find the right clasp for your needs.
