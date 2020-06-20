Summer In The Shade of a Maison Michel Hat

With the title “Ode to Womenkind” this Maison Michel millinery collection investigates the multiple facets of a woman beginning from her light to her essence.
A study in three parts, the first vignette is the “Valley of the Sun” which explores the insouciant sensuality that evokes the early days of summer and the beach. These are timeless Maison Michel pieces, revised with a summer vibe.
Reinvented with all-over-print on the ribbon, as if burnt by the heat on both the exterior and interior. Their irregular aspect adds an organic touch that transforms the letters into a patter.
To straw faded by the sun, cotton as light as air, waterproof nylon with a denim effect that can be rolled up and put in a pocket, to linen on felt and crochet, a summery and gently subversive note is added. Each piece suggests the solar energy of women who refuses oppression.
The second part, « La Nouvelle Eve » leans towards a teenage candor; it is an invitation to plunge into one’s own memories of Lolita. Straw, polka dot silk and linen ribbons are combined with a daisy motif and leather and suede interlinked with a chain, all with a 1970s effect. Breezy straw and picnic cloth prints swathe the little bucket hats with a wrap around finish.
The third part, Sophistication-Seduction introduces a certain sagesse, a woman at ease who knows herself. This shimmering of a laminated and gold effect is mixed with a black straw that highlights the endless modernized savoir-faire of the House and reminiscent of a sunset on a summer’s evening. Turbans and headbands made from shape-memory taffeta render each piece malleable, giving everyone the change to appreciate it.
A set of badges also comes with each hat. Highlighting the empowerment of those who wear the pieces, they play with and thwart the codes of chic and femininity.
All hats are available at www.michel-paris.com