Tips to Make Eyelash Extensions Last Longer

Eyelash extensions are a great option if you weren’t blessed with beautiful, long lashes. Rather than spending all your time in the morning curling and applying several layers of mascara, you can get up and go. However, at some point, eyelash extensions are going to have to be replaced. The good news is, though, there are steps you can take to extend the life of your eyelash extensions. Keep reading to learn what to do here.
Avoid Steam and Water for the Initial 48 Hours
While there is an array of quality lash supplies and products that you can use with your eyelash extensions, there are some basic rules you have to follow to ensure lash longevity. If you fail to follow these rules, you can expect your lashes won’t last very long.
The first of these rules is to make sure you avoid steam and water until at least 48 hours have passed. During this time, the glue will still be setting and if your lashes are exposed to water or disturbed, they may fall out earlier than they should. You can still take a shower but avoid putting your head under the stream of water. Also, don’t rub your eyes – this is the biggest tip you can follow when it comes to helping ensure your extensions last as long as possible.
Sleep on Your Back
While this may be difficult if you are used to sleeping on your front, but if you sleep with your face against your pillow, you are going to damage your extensions. The pressure on your newly applied lashes may cause them to fall out. However, this isn’t just a sometimes rule – if you have eyelashes, you need to avoid sleeping on them at all costs.
Use Cleansing Products that are Oil-Free
When you are taking your makeup off or cleansing your eyes, it’s best to use oil-free products. If you don’t the oil may affect the bonds present in your eyelash extensions. There are several options, so keep this in mind and look for them when shopping for your eye remover.
Making Your Eyelash Extensions Last
If you want to ensure your eyelash extensions last as long as possible be sure to use the tips and information here. It is also beneficial to heed the advice provided by the professional you hire to apply the extensions, to begin with. In the long run, this is going to help you get your money’s worth.