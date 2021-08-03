Trends for Nail Polish Colors 2021

Whether you prefer to head to the nail salon or give yourself a DIY manicure at home, there’s no denying that a fresh coat of nail polish makes you feel a lot more put-together.
And with good reason. We use our hands for everything from creating to congratulating, making them a focus for attention and decoration such as finger tattoos and stacks of rings. Painted nails are the icing on the cake, adding color and shine as a way to complement this all-important area.
But what are the hottest nail polish colors for 2021? Keep reading to find out!
Coffee Colors
Ever wanted to match your manicure and your morning latte? If so, the good news is that coffee shades are piping hot this year! In particular, we’re big fans of the halal nail polish shades Kabul for a subtle look and Lima for something a little bolder. Brown is far from boring with these nail polish colors around!
Classic Red
While red nail polish will likely never be out of fashion, 2021 feels like a good time to shake things up a little with this classic color. Red French tips topping off a bare coating of clear nail polish is a fierce and fiery trend we’re loving right now. Or, you might want to combine red nail polish with a sweet and sugary baby pink by painting your nails two different colors across the diagonal.
Turquoise Blue
Although blue nail polish is nothing new, it never fails to make a statement as a more unexpected nail polish color. While navy and primary blue nails have had their moment, turquoise blue nails feel fresher and more modern for 2021, soothing our “blue mind” with images of translucent natural pools and the lure of the ocean shore.
Delicate Lilac
Continuing the pastel shades theme, lilac is another trending nail polish color for 2021. For those of you who find pale pink too sickly and pale blue a little too quirky, lilac offers the perfect middle ground. Even better, there are plenty of different shades to choose from, with everything from barely-there baby’s breath to deeper, heather hues.
Sunshine Yellow
Few nail polish colors will put as much of a smile on your face as a coat of sunshine yellow. Bright, breezy, and bold, this isn’t a shade for the faint-hearted. But, it’s a perfect fit for 2021’s new wave of optimism as we look to the future and the challenges we’ve overcome in the last year.
The Hottest Nail Polish Colors for 2021
While it might seem that anything goes when it comes to nail polish colors for 2021, more subversive shades are taking over as we see colors like blue, yellow, and brown making the biggest impact.
And, for those of you who prefer something more classic, the good news is that there’s still a way to stick to classic red nail polish and be fresh and funky at the same time!
