Moschinorama: A Tongue-in-Cheek Summer Campaign by Moschino

Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott continues to titillate fans of the famed Italian maison with his tongue-in-cheek approach for the brand. Collaborating with photographer Steven Meisel, Scott created “Moschinorama,” for the Spring/Summer 2020 campaign for Moschino.
This season Scott and Meisel imagined an all-female rock band, a nod to the music TV shows of the 1980’s complete with a VK host portrayed by none other than Tyra Banks. The band members include Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam, and Adut Akech.
The cast was styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, with hair by Guido Palau, make up by Pat McGrath, nails by Jin Soon Choi, casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro, art direction by Jason Duzansky and set to the sound track “It’s A Cool World” by Karla DeVito.
Creative Director: Jeremy Scott
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech
Host: Tyra Banks
Stylist: Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele
Art Direction: Jason Duzansky
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Hair: Guido Palau
Nails: Jin Soon Choi
Casting: Piergiorgio del Moro
Track: “It’s A Cool World” by Karla DeVito
Photos courtesy of Moschino