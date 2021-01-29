What Are the Different Types of Gemstones?

There are more gemstones in the world than you could wrap your mind around. And it’s because there are so many that we decided to provide you with a brief guide detailing the different types of gemstones.
There’s are gemstone types to fit any preference that you or someone you know might have. If you’re reading for information about a variety of gems, you’re still in the right place.
Read on now and become entranced by the kinds of gemstones that have made it onto our list.
Diamonds
This is one of the most commonly sought after gemstones and is used to create various jeweled pieces, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. It’s what you would categorize as the king of all gemstones that you’re going to find on this list.
Diamonds can be purchased in various colors, but in its original form, it’s absent of all color.
Rubies
It’s no wonder that Dorothy wore ruby red slippers in the Wizard of OZ because of the brilliant color. You guessed it, the next gemstone that we’re going to discuss on this list is the Ruby.
Ruby’s name is derived from the Latin word ‘ruber’ and means red, which isn’t surprising, being that it makes people think of passion and love. When you’re looking to gauge the value of a Ruby, you’ve got to consider several factors, including the cut and clarity of the gem.
Emerald
If you’re looking for Emerald City, you have to look no further than your local jeweler. While Emerald gemstones are characteristically known for their green hue, they can also be found in a variation that includes hints of blue throughout the stone.
Emeralds are quite rare to find, and much like the Ruby, their value comes from the same set of factors. Depending on those factors, the Emerald could be valued much higher than the King Diamond.
Tanzanite
The tanzanite gemstone’s known for both its violet and blue hues that it can be found in. It’s only found and mined in deep parts of Northern Tanzania, increasing its value by much more.
If someone is looking to change or enhance the shape or color of the Tanzanite, the gem must first go through a series of processes to achieve the desired result. If you’re planning on purchasing your Tanzanite, we recommend that you check out this tanzanite buying guide first.
Types of Gemstones: Shine Bright Like a Diamond
There’s nothing like finding a gemstone that shines bright like a diamond but truly fits your personality. And with the many types of gemstones out there you’re sure to find the perfect one.
Are you looking to dazzle with a gem-like a Ruby, or are you looking for something deeper in color like the gorgeous Tanzanite?
