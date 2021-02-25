Your Window to Fashion: Clip-in Hair Extensions

Do you feel ready to take on the world when your hair looks the part? If so, you’re not alone. Studies have shown that 67% of women feel at their best when they’re having a good hair day.
If you’re looking to take your hair and your confidence to the next level, consider getting clip-in hair extensions. They provide you with one of the easiest ways to give your hair that extra “oomph”.
But how exactly do they work?
Keep reading to learn all about how to find and wear the best clip-in hair extensions.
Understand Which Clip-in Hair Extensions to Use
If you’re interested in getting hair extensions, make sure that you invest in the best clip-in hair extensions. While you might pay more upfront, it’ll be worth it over time.
Cheaper extensions tend to look fake and noticeably different from your real hair.
For high-quality hair extensions, we recommend shopping at reputable retailers.
How to Clip Them in Correctly
Once you have your extensions, you need to make sure that you clip them in correctly. Even expensive and high-quality clip-ins can look fake if you don’t know how to wear them.
Depending on the extension pieces you use, there might be two or more clip-ins. Separate the sections of your hair where you’ll be adding them, then clip the extensions as close to the section line as you can.
Trim Them
Remember that the clip-ins you buy don’t need to be the exact length of your hair—you can trim them later.
However, unless you’re particularly skilled with a pair of scissors, it’s a good idea to let your hairdresser trim them for you. If you do opt to DIY, make sure that you use a razor. You don’t want to end up with a sharp and harsh line.
Make Sure to Blend
Once you’ve clipped them in and gotten them down to the right length, spend some time blending your clip-ins together with your natural hair.
The easiest way to do this is by tonging together different sections. If you’re after a loose and natural look, use your palms to roll the ends of your hair and the clip-ins together.
Keep Them Clean
Unlike your real hair, clip-ins don’t connect to your scalp. That means that you won’t have to worry about them getting oily, so you also won’t have to wash them as often.
When it is time to clean them, remove them, brush them out, then wash them with a gentle shampoo. Let them dry, and they’ll be all set!
Enjoy the World With Luscious Locks
Regardless of your age and hairstyle, clip-in hair extensions are an easy way to enjoy having a head full of luscious locks. Aside from having a rocking head of hair, you’ll also enjoy the confidence that goes along with it.
Regardless of your age and hairstyle, clip-in hair extensions are an easy way to enjoy having a head full of luscious locks. Aside from having a rocking head of hair, you'll also enjoy the confidence that goes along with it.