The Ultimate Guide on What to Pack for a Beach Trip

Are you dreaming of kicking back and relaxing on the beach? While international travel is on hold for most people right now, there are many amazing beach vacation destinations in the United States.
To really enjoy your trip, though, you need to pack appropriately. Whether you’ve already booked your dream vacation or you’re still in the planning stages, now is the perfect time to learn what to pack for a beach trip.
While gathering up your beach items might seem stressful, we’re here to make it easy! Simply follow this checklist and you’ll have everything you need (and none of the stuff you don’t).
1. Clothes & Accessories
Whenever you’re thinking about packing, clothes are usually the first things that come to mind. Remember that you won’t be on the beach the whole time, so you’ll want to pack many of the same items you would for other types of vacations. This includes:
- Shorts and/or skirts
- Comfortable tops
- Dresses
- Bras and underwear
- Sleepwear
For the most part, you’ll want clothing that is light and breezy. This will help keep you cool and comfortable. Aim for clothing that’s casual but still polished, so you can easily go from the beach to a nice dinner without having to think twice.
It’s also a good idea to bring at least one or two pairs of pants and a light sweater. This way you’ll be warm enough if the nights get cool or if you visit places that have their air conditioning blasting.
Beach Attire
Once the basics are done, it’s time to think about beach attire. For many women, this is where the stress starts to bubble up.
Just remember that it’s possible to find beach clothes for women of all shapes and sizes. For example, these kimono cover ups are beautiful, comfortable, and flattering for all different body types.
Take some time to shop for clothing that you’ll feel comfortable in. Otherwise, this will bring you down at a time when you should be having fun. As you shop, you’ll want to choose some swimwear and cover-ups, sandals, sunglasses, and a hat to shade your face from the sun. Make sure you bring more than one swimsuit so you’ll always have at least one option that is dry.
Finally, consider adding some simple jewelry, comfortable shoes, and a small purse.
2. Toiletries
Next, move onto your basic toiletries – soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, shaving cream, a razor, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and skincare products. If you take vitamins or use medications, make sure you pack those too.
If you wear makeup, pack that as well. You may want to choose lighter makeup options, like tinted sunscreen, that will be more comfortable and practical for days on the beach. In addition, you’ll want sunscreen, SPF lip balm, and after-sun moisturizer.
Remember that even though basking in the sun all day feels great, UV rays are not your friend! Make sure you pack plenty of strong, waterproof sunscreen that you can easily reapply throughout the day. While bottled sunscreen can be messy, aerosol sprays or sunscreen towelettes are super convenient.
Remember that some destinations have banned certain chemical sunscreens as they can damage corals. Make sure to check the local regulations before you go.
If you want to make sure you’re prepared for the unexpected, toss in some insect repellant, first-aid ointment, bandages, tweezers, nail clippers, hand sanitizers, and disposable wipes.
3. Beach Gear
Now it’s time to move on to the fun stuff! When you think about what to bring on a beach trip, beach gear is essential! Depending on how far you’re traveling, you might want to think about waiting until you get to your destination and then buying or renting the following items:
- Beach chairs
- Beach umbrella
- Beach toys and sports games
- Snorkel gear
- Portable speaker
- Beach safe
- Cooler
- Beach towels
Smaller items can easily fit into your suitcase. This includes a beach blanket, inflatable floats, and a waterproof phone case. You’ll also want to bring a beach bag so you can carry all of your items to and from the beach each day.
Look for a bag that has bright colors or a distinctive pattern so it’s easy to spot in a crowd. It’s a bonus if your bag has waterproof inside pockets where you can store your phone, electronics, and other valuables.
4. Travel Essentials
Every time you travel, no matter what the destination, it’s a good idea to pack some essentials. This includes items like cash, credit cards, your passport (if traveling overseas), insurance cards, emergency contacts, and a list of your medications.
In addition, it’s a great idea to pack an extra phone charger, some headphones, a travel sleep set, tissues, your laptop, a small first aid kit, and some snacks. This way, you know that you can travel in comfort and that you’ll be prepared for just about anything.
While many people prefer to take photos with their phones, if you’re going to be snorkeling or scuba diving, you might want to consider investing in an underwater digital camera. This is a great way to capture some truly memorable beach vacation photos.
