How to Build a Strategy for Instagram Marketing for Small Businesses

Are you trying to grow your online presence and following using Instagram to promote your small business? Instagram is a great tool for establishing your brand identity and connecting to your ideal customer.
However, brands need a strong strategy for Instagram marketing in order to see success on this popular app. For some tips that can help small business owners when marketing with Instagram, keep reading. In this guide, we will give you some pointers that can help you create a marketing strategy for success on Instagram.
Define Your Goals
In order to have success when marketing on Instagram, you need to know what your goals are for doing so. Defining your goals with this platform will help to inform every decision you make along the way. You need to know what you are trying to build in order to properly use this helpful marketing tool.
Instagram marketing goals will vary for businesses based on their size, target audience, and product type. Many use this platform to grow their online presence to reach new customers while also maintaining relationships with their current customer base. Others may use the social platform to generate leads to their site or boost sales.
If you have an eCommerce site, you may be using the app in hopes of selling your products from it. Figure out what matters most to your business and how the app can assist you in achieving your goals before creating a marketing strategy for the best results.
Know Your Audience
Once you’ve established your goals you will need to make sure you know your audience inside and out so that you can properly market to them. If you don’t already know your Instagram audience, it’s time to do some research to define your target audience. Once you have, you can begin to think about what kind of social media content you can create in order to reach this target audience while also resonating with them.
Then, you can begin to create and post your Instagram marketing content. Defining this audience base using specific demographics will also come in handy once you start promoting your marketing materials and creating Instagram campaigns. Having your target audience narrowed down can help you as you begin to target your paid ads.
Create Compelling Content
Once you’ve established your goals and target audience, you can begin to create content for your posts, stories, and marketing campaigns. Because Instagram is a highly visual platform, it’s important that your content is eye-catching, professional, and branded. Creating compelling content that is also consistent with your brand will allow you to build the brand recognition that you need to generate leads.
Create a Successful Strategy for Instagram Marketing
When it comes to making the most of this popular app, you should have a streamlined strategy for Instagram marketing in place.
