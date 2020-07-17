10 Hair Tips and Tricks for Healthy and Beautiful Hair

Has your hair seen better days?
It’s easy to get sucked into commercials for hair products and believe that simply buying them will fix everything. Soon you’ll have thick and healthy hair like never before.
The reality is something quite different. There are, however, hair tips and tricks that can restore the health of your hair. And if you stick with them, your hair will stay healthy and beautiful.
We’ll look at ten of them here.
1. Know Your Hair
This is the most important tip because not all hair is equal. People with fine hair will have different requirements to keep their hair healthy than those with thick hair.
And what works for straight hair can be completely ineffective for curly hair. This is especially true when it comes to cleaning and styling products.
In addition to thickness and the curly factor, there is the issue of the actual strands themselves. Some people have thick hair, but the actual strands may be very fine. And it’s not uncommon for those with tight curls to have strands that are very course or even wiry.
So once you’re familiar with (and able to embrace) the specific needs of your hair, you can begin to address the reasons you’re having trouble keeping hair healthy.
2. Massage Your Scalp
Regardless of what type of hair you have, everyone can benefit from a scalp massage. The massaging action stimulates blood circulation to the hair shafts and encourages growth. It also serves to spread your scalp’s natural oils more recently to strengthen the roots and keep your hair hydrated.
Each time you condition your hair, try to get into the habit of incorporating a massage. You can also do it out of the shower using coconut oil or another type of hair oil. The bonus with that is you’ll also provide your scalp with essential vitamins.
3. Use Shampoo for Your Hair Type
Shampoo is rough on hair. Detergents in shampoo strip natural oils from hair and can dry it out. They’re also harsh on the scalp.
So when you shop for shampoo, look for those that are the mildest rather than the most popular. Natural shampoos with little or no sudsing agents are also a good choice. Especially for those with curly hair.
In addition, look for labels such as oily, normal, or dry to ensure you’re getting the right shampoo for healthy hair.
4. Avoid Washing Too Much
Do you wash your hair every day?
If you have oily hair, this could be very needed. But for those with normal or even dry hair, washing your hair daily could be making your scalp dry and causing your hair to lose moisture.
Plus, you’re washing away the essential oils from the scalp that provide hydration to the roots and the hair shaft. That’s bad for hair health. Try a dry shampoo a few days per week and see if it makes a difference.
5. Apply a Pre-Shampoo
If you haven’t heard of pre-shampoo yet, allow us to introduce you.
Now that you know how truly damaging shampoo can be, you may want to try this product. Pre-shampoo works like a sealant to smooth the hair’s cuticle before it gets wet. This reduces potential damage.
It also fights split ends by protecting the hair from fraying when it rubs together during shampooing.
6. To Condition or Not to Condition?
Of course, knowing how to keep hair healthy involves using conditioner! It’s probably the single most important step in maintaining shininess and manageability. Be sure to comb it through for even distribution and then leave it in for at least two to three minutes before rinsing.
That said, not everyone needs to use conditioner every time they wash their hair. If you have very fine hair, too much conditioning could leave it limp and stringy. So you’ll need to experiment.
7. Avoid Using Hair Color
Ammonia-based hair color is brutal on your scalp. Ammonia is a bleaching agent that is extremely drying. It can cause damage to your hair and even harm your scalp.
Opt instead for natural hair colors that aren’t chemical-based. Henna is a good place to start. There are plenty of color options and it won’t hurt your scalp or dry your hair.
8. Give Yourself a Weekly Scalp Treatment
It may sound decadent, but treating yourself to a weekly scalp treatment can go a long way in keeping your hair follicles clean – thus preventing blockage and inflammation that could contribute to thinning hair.
Look for treatments with salicylic acid, which is more effective for cleaning the hair follicle than the harsh cleansers in shampoo. If you don’t have time to run out and get that, use a dandruff shampoo instead. Even if you don’t have dandruff.
9. Pay Attention to What You Eat
Your hair is directly impacted by your diet. So for healthy hair and scalp, your best bet is to eat a well-rounded diet.
Since hair is made primarily of protein, you should be getting at least 45 grams of it per day. You can find this in lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs, beans, and low-fat dairy products.
Meanwhile, increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids. Not only do they provide major health benefits, but they’ll also stimulate your hair follicles and improve scalp health. You can find them in cold-water fish, such as salmon, sardines, and herring. If fish isn’t your thing, add yogurt, cottage cheese, flaxseed, vegetables, and cereal to your diet.
And finally, if you find that you’re shedding a lot, it could be a zinc deficiency. Be sure to eat plenty of nuts, vegetables, fruits, and leafy green salads.
10. Protect Your Hair From the Elements
This one should be a no-brainer. Yet many people fail to protect their scalps from sun, dust, and wind – all of which zap the moisture from your hair.
So each time you venture into conditions such as these, protect your hair with a hat or a scarf. You’ll be taking an important step toward truly caring for your hair.
Take Advantage of These Hair Tips and Tricks
If you’re looking to bring health, shine, and manageability back to your locks, follow the above ten hair tips and tricks. You’ll be amazed at how incorporating these simple steps will make such a difference in your hair’s health.
And keep checking back with us for more great tips on beauty and fashion.