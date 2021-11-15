Sparkle and Shine: 4 Jewelry Trends That Will Be All the Rage in 2022

The new year is approaching and you know what that means. You need to start planning some Black Friday shopping sprees and finding jewelry for yourself and your friends to wear in the new year.
Following jewelry trends isn’t for everyone. There’s nothing wrong with re-wearing your favorite pieces year after year! If you want to try keeping up with jewelry trends in 2022, however, we’re here to offer some insights.
Read on to learn all about the accessory trends that we’re anticipating for 2022.
1. Multiple Hoops
Hoop earrings have always been in, but we’re re-entering an era of multiple hoops, and potentially hoops of different sizes (depending on your style).
If you’re someone who only has a single set of lobe piercings, this isn’t a problem. We recommend wearing hoop earrings with multiple layers (or a hoop within a hoop) to get that chunky hoop look.
If you have multiple holes in your ears, even better. We love the look of large hoops in the bottom holes and smaller loops as you ascend upward.
2. Layered Necklaces
Layered necklaces fade in and out of fashion, but when it comes to 2022 jewelry trends, we predict that they’ll be back with a vengeance.
In 2022, the trend is going to be neat and tidy. You’re going to use multiple necklaces of similar (but varying) thicknesses, all in one general metal tone. You may or may not want a single statement piece.
We love the look of gold hypoallergenic jewelry layered, starting with a chunky choker and ending with a thin chain and a small pendant that sits around the sternum.
3. Thin Rings
Wearing multiple rings is in, but that doesn’t mean that you have to look tacky or overburdened. Wearing several thin rings at once is a great and subtle way to rock the multiple-rings look, and we think that everyone will be clamoring to follow this trend in 2022.
If you already have one larger ring per hand, like a favorite ring or an engagement ring, make sure the rest of your rings are slender. This way, you can mix and match without the look being overwhelming.
4. Hair Jewelry
Hair jewelry is a more unique option when it comes to accessorizing, but we think that some of the best jewelry for women and men with long hair will be hair jewelry!
Hair jewelry isn’t the same as standard hair accessories. You’ll be putting rings and other metal accents in your hair, woven into ponytails or braids, to add some extra sparkle to your look.
Hair jewelry looks great with casual attire, but because it can be time-consuming, consider waiting until you have a big night out to try this look.
Will You Try These Jewelry Trends?
Do any of these jewelry trends appeal to you? Even if you love your current style, why not try incorporating one or two of these 2022 jewelry trends into your accessory rotation? You might find a new favorite piece!
For more helpful articles all about fashion, style, and more, check out the rest of our site.