Keep It Simple: No-Nonsense Men’s Fashion Tips for Busy Dudes

Are you a man who wants to put his best foot forward? Then you better know how to dress to impress.
It is an outdated and frankly incorrect idea to think that fashion and style are strictly a woman’s game. The fact is that the way a man dresses communicates a lot about him. A man who dresses well tells the world that he is put together and professional.
But with so many men’s fashion tips, it’s easy for a man to get confused. So to help you look your best, here are some basic fashion tips for men.
Basic Men’s Fashion Tips
Let’s begin with some simple men’s fashion tips. Whether you are dressing casually or for business, these rules are a must for men’s style.
Casual Doesn’t Mean Boring
Regarding men’s casual fashion tips, Real Men Real Style says men should still seek to stand out in the crowd. You don’t have to dress up in a suit, but at least wear a collared shirt with an interesting pattern to stand out while appearing professional.
If your casual look means a shirt and jeans, get some good-quality jeans. You can find various types of denim from Ksubi. They have everything from straight and slip normal jeans to more distressed jeans for younger folks who want to appear edgier.
Have a Good Fit
Whether you’re in a suit or you’re in your casual outfit, it had a better fit. You don’t want your top (shirt, jacket, etc.) to look like a poncho, and you don’t want the seat of your pants to sag.
For best results, you should get your measurements from a local tailor, as many online clothing retailers are now allowing consumers to enter their measurements to have their clothes custom-made. Most suit retailers require measurements, so if you need a suit for work, friendship, or a wedding, make sure you are appropriately dressed in a fitted suit.
Add Some Accessories
Men can really up their style points by adding some sort of accessory to their outfits. For men, a really good watch for the right occasion can be a great feature with their outfits. Perhaps a good hat like a driver or a fedora could complement your outfit well.
Just be careful not to overdo it. You want to look stylish, not like a Christmas tree.
Winter Fashion Tips for Men
Speaking of Christmas, the season is among us. Here is some advice to keep you stylish but warm in the cold months ahead.
Bundling up can make your outfit seem bulky, but you need to stay warm. Thankfully, you can get a good coat to help you with that. A large heavy peacoat or wool overcoat can help with warmth and perhaps with covering some of the bulker layers underneath.
You’ll also want to invest in cashmere sweaters, hoodies, and leather jackets for layers and for insulation. Accessories such as scarves are useful and can be stylish in the winter as well.
More On Fashion
While not all men take fashion and style seriously, dressing to impress is part of life. Since getting dressed is one of the first things you’ll do in the morning, you may as well take some time to make what you’re putting on looks good.
For more advice on style for men and women, visit or the Fashion section. You’re sure to find useful information on upping your style game to all.