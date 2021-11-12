Your Window to Fashion

Are you trying to upgrade, uplift, and revitalize your wardrobe? Your closet can go from drab to fab without you having to make any significant changes to your current style.
You can curate your wardrobe to match current styles (while staying true to yourself) by switching up some clothing and adding new accessories. Not sure how to get started? Let’s talk about it.
Keep reading to learn all about upgrading your wardrobe with ease.
Add Some Jewelry
Jewelry can upgrade any outfit. Regardless of whether you like to go all out or keep your look subtle, adding a few signature pieces will make a huge difference.
If you like to keep your look understated, we suggest sticking with simple and cohesive pieces. While it’s on-trend to mix metals, sticking with one favorite metal tone will give your outfit elegance.
Wearing multiple rings is a flashier look, but it’s one that pays off. You can combine multiple simple rings (like several similar gold bands), or add a flashy statement piece.
When it comes to necklaces, simplicity is in. Layer up gold chains or stick with a subtle choker to complete your outfit.
Pick a New Bag
Everyone knows that women’s clothes don’t come pre-equipped with adequate pockets. That means you need to get a new bag that matches your outfits. Better yet, get several bags so you always match.
If you like organic materials and natural accents, consider seeking out a luxury leather bag manufacturer. If you prefer a flashier and trendier look, fit for a Gen Z fashion blog, consider colorful faux fur or fun shapes for your purse.
Find The Right Kicks
When was the last time you bought a new pair of shoes? Have you been wearing the same boots, heels, or sneakers for years?
Treat yourself to a new pair of shoes that will fit your current style. Don’t be afraid to go with something bold, especially if your outfits tend to be understated.
It might seem tacky to choose faux snakeskin or brightly-colored heels, but in reality, these shoes make a statement (and it’s a good one). Wear things that feel fun and fresh to you, even if they make you stand out.
Refreshing Your Color Palette
So what if your accessories are solid, but you still feel like you need a change? This is the perfect time to take a look at your current color palette to see if it’s still working for you. This is extra important if you like to have a small capsule wardrobe.
There are some color schemes that never go out of style. As always, all-black outfits are sleek and trendy. That said, if you want more color, you need to be careful.
Consider going with all earth tones, or even pastels. You want clothing that you can mix and match with ease, so picking one specific color scheme will make your life easier.
Uplift Your Wardrobe With These Tips
The seasons are changing, and that means it’s time to uplift and upgrade your wardrobe. Change up your accessories, assess your color scheme, and don’t be afraid to make some serious changes.
Remember, fashion is fun. Change it up!
