3 Types of Sunglasses for Men

Did you know, the global sunglasses market is worth more than 16 billion dollars per year?
Sunglasses are a stylish addition to any summer outfit. And with so many designs available, there’s something for every look and occasion.
If you’re looking for the latest styles, our guide shows you the three best sunglasses for men this season. Smart accessorizing will help your next outfit stand out from the crowd and have people asking: ‘where did you get those?’
Read to learn more about the three best sunglasses styles.
1. Wayfarer Sunglasses
Wayfarer sunglasses are a classic style that’s making a comeback for the 2020s. Why not evoke a sense of stylish nostalgia with these 60s inspired Ray-Ban sunglasses for men?
The best thing about Wayfarers is that they work with virtually any outfit. Casual and cool, Wayfarers are just as appropriate for the beach as they are for a date or barbecue. They are ideal for round or long face-shapes.
Pair Wayfarers with chinos and a polo shirt for a smart-casual look. Classic designs like Wayfarers have stayed relevant for so long for a reason – sometimes, you just can’t beat the classics.
2. Shock-Proof Glasses
Your sunglasses should be functional as well as stylish. That’s why shock-proof sunglasses are a great investment for the summer months. Plus, they’re useful for work, too.
While there are a lot of shock-proof designs out there, few come close to the streamlined and integrated design of the Oakley Rhino Chaser. Simple, understated, and stylish, these frames are also available with prescription lenses.
Dropping your sunglasses and breaking them on a hot day could spell disaster. With shock-proof technology, you can guarantee you’ll always have a pair right there when you need them.
3. Aviator Sunglasses
Aviator Sunglasses are another classic design popular this summer. An iconic Hollywood favorite, Aviators, are just as popular today as they always have been.
Ideal for any smart-casual look or just for everyday use, these are the perfect sunglasses for summer. They work for almost all facial shapes, so grab a pair for your collection today.
Pair Aviators with smart jeans and a white t-shirt for a classic look that’s hard to beat. With both traditional and modern frame styles available, there’s no wonder these sunglasses have been an institution in means eyewear for almost 100 years.
Choosing the Best Sunglasses For Men
So, those are the three sunglasses for men you need to check out.
When it comes to accessorizing, sunglasses are a must this summer. Bring any outfit to life with a stylish pair for work, leisure, or social events. Our guide shows you how to pick out the best pair for you.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, we post about a wide range of topics. Be sure to check out the rest of our blog for everything you need to know about fashion, style, lifestyle, and more.