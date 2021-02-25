Are you thinking about painting your nails at home? It’s a great idea. Not only will painting your nails save you a lot of money, but it will also give you a chance to use your creativity and have fun with a self-care activity.
However, if you are not used to doing your nails, painting them like a pro can feel like an impossible task. You may have tried to paint your nails and experienced a streaky mess as a result.
Fortunately, knowing how to paint your nails like a pro just takes a little time, effort, and a few tips. By knowing what to do, step-by-step, you will be a nail-painting expert in no time.
If you are ready to paint your nails at home but aren’t sure where to start, this short and simple guide is for you.
Gather Your Tools
First, you need to gather all your tools. You should have cotton balls, nail polish remover, a top and base coat, nail polish color, and more. If you are using dipping powder, make sure you have your SNS dipping powder starter kit.
Prep Your Nails
The next step for your DIY manicure is to prep your nails. Remove all nail polish from your nails and wash your hands with soap and warm water. You should also file and buff your nails and swipe them with a cotton ball of nail polish remover to make sure you don’t have any natural oils left on your nails.
Apply a Base Coat
Once your nails are prepped, you need to apply a base coat. This is usually a nourishing clear polish that will help the color adhere to your nails. If you are using a bright color, consider applying a white base coat to help your color pop.
Apply Your Color
A great tip for how to paint your own nails is to apply your color with the right technique. You only need three strokes, one down each side and the middle.
Instead of using the brush to apply the nail polish, let the polish naturally spread and use the brush to guide it. Apply 2-3 coats for full coverage.
Apply a Protective Top Coat
Lastly, you need to apply a protective top coat. This is generally a clear polish that acts as a hardener and won’t let the color chip or peel. To dry your nails, fill a bowl with ice water and emerge your hands for a few minutes. The ice water will help the nail polish set and dry faster.
This Is How to Paint Your Nails Like a Pro
By using these tips for how to paint your nails like a pro, you can have beautiful nails and save money in the process.
Start by deciding on your color and design, gather your tools, and prep your nails. You should also apply a base coat, your nail polish color, and a protective topcoat. Make sure to allow for adequate drying time so you don’t smudge your expert painting job.
Follow these tips to paint your nails like a pro every time.
