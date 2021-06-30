4 Ways to Incorporate Street Style in Your Wardrobe

In the mid 20th century, fashion was simple (if expensive). All you had to do was make sure you had the top-of-the-line suits and dresses from the most important brands and your fashion would shine.
However, in the 21st century, it’s not so simple. Streetwear has become just as important to fashion as “high fashion“. But how do you incorporate street style in a way that’s tasteful, unique, and fashionable?
If you’ve found yourself asking this question, you’ve come to the right place. This article will walk you through twelve ways to incorporate street fashion.
1. Don’t Chase Trends
Popular street style outfits largely depend upon what’s currently popular in music, entertainment, and culture among the youth. While these styles can be fashionable, they’re also often fads. The mimetic style of communication of the internet has made fad culture more ephemeral than ever.
When you look for street style, don’t look at what the celebrities are wearing (that works for high-fashion, however). Instead, go out into a city near to you, and spot what items of clothing, combinations, and colors you enjoy. Keep notes on your notebook so you can incorporate similar things into your style.
2. Get the Sneakers in Line
The key to street style, at the end of the day, is sneakers. Sneakers look casual, fashionable, and, most importantly, help you keep the philosophy of street style in mind. If you want to rock street style you have to get the sneakers in line.
3. Minimize
When you’re wearing street style, it’s better to favor a low-key approach. Instead of going all-out like Frank Serpico, consider wearing sneakers, a solid colored shirt, jeans, and one item that stands out, such as a necklace, handkerchief, hat, belt-buckle, belt, watch, scarf, or bracelet.
While every part of a “highly fashionable” piece of clothing stands out, the advantage of streetwear is that it flies under the radar. Most articles of clothing don’t turn heads. Use this to your advantage to direct attention to the accessory of your choice.
4. Shift
While you can’t go chasing trends, street style is all about flow. Find what works for you — but don’t stick to it. Experiment, progress, adapt, and change; that’s what street style is about after all.
Master the Art of Street Style
When we talk about street style, we talk about the culture, taste, and fashion of the common people. At the end of the day, it isn’t about what celebrities are wearing, but how people express their fashion sense on the street. Stay away from trends, start with the sneakers, minimize, and adapt a shifting, artistic style to truly shine in the world of street fashion.
