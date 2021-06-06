5 Secrets of People Who Look Effortlessly Stylish Every Day

Everyone has that one friend who always looks dapper, no matter where they are going. You think to yourself, I wish I was as cool as them. But alas, there’s only room for one of those in a friend group…right?
Wrong! You can be that super stylish friend who always knows what to wear. All you need to know is how to look stylish. Well, this is the article for you. Here are five tips on how to look effortlessly stylish every day.
1) Only Wear What You’re Comfortable With
First and foremost, being stylish is about being yourself and being comfortable in that. you have some clothes that you know you’d never wear in a million years, don’t wear them.
That’s not to say to stay in your comfort zone entirely. You can not grow if you don’t make yourself uncomfortable sometimes.
However, don’t wear something too drastic even for your personality unless you are certain that is what you want to do.
2) Invest In Timeless Pieces
Nowadays we have clothes that are considered vintage and they’re back in style. However, you don’t want to be caught dead wearing things that are considered dated.
Nobody wears powdered wigs anymore unless you’re reenacting, and nobody wears 80’s suits anymore because they look like boxes. You want something like a crrju watch that’ll age gracefully.
3) Pick Flattering Colors
Some colors just do it better. Find the colors that look flattering for your skin tone and go from there; experiment a little to find what’s just right for you.
This will ultimately help you in picking out clothes in the future and take your wardrobe to the next level.
4) Take Proper Care of Your Wardrobe
This is as much about maintaining your wardrobe as it is building it. When building your wardrobe you want to make sure you take care of the clothes you put in it.
That means adhering to the washing instructions (i.e. use cold water when it says to!) hanging up clothes that need to be hanged, etc.
You might end up spending more money over time buying new clothes if you do not learn how to take care of the clothes you have.
However, this also means understanding when to get rid of certain clothes to make way for new ones. Don’t be a clothes hoarder.
5) Picking the Right Shoes
At last, it all comes down to the shoes. Picking the right shoes can make or break an outfit.
Wearing a nice button-down and blazer with sneakers that are falling apart will make you look bad. But wearing workout clothes and some nice bikes can make all the difference.
Nice and expensive aren’t mutually exclusive though, find ones without having to break the bank.
Look Stylish Everyday
It’s not hard to look stylish and be the lighthearted envy of your friends, but it does take a little bit of effort on your part. If you want to look stylish, follow these steps and you’ll be stunting on people in no time.
