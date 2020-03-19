Timotheé Chalamet’s New Sneakers Cost $30

Until three years ago Timothée Chalamet was nobody, but today the Hollywood enfant prodige is everywhere. As with his films, there is no outfit wore by the actor that does not immediately become iconic. From Haider Ackermann‘s suit worn at the Venice Film Festival to the Prada look à-la-Ghostbusters worn at the Oscars, Chalamet made his way to Hollywood with crazy looks. On the morning of the Oscars, the actor posted a photo in which he wore a simple t-shirt, pastel pink pants and a pair of gray sneakers. A couple that not many immediately recognized and that could not be further from Prada, Dior or Louis Vuitton. On the contrary, they are simple Tretorn Jack Sneakers available on Amazon for around $30.
That’s right: Timothée Chalamet wears 32€ sneakers. An unexpected choice, but an appreciable on. And so, in addition to being a movie star, Timothée Chalamet has also turned into a new Kate Middleton, the only one who until a few years ago was able to delight us in Zara’s synthetic dresses for her walks in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The boy who made us fall in love in Call Me By Your Name has turned at the speed of light into one of the most in-demand actors in the world. But also into a style icon.