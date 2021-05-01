8 Natural Hair Care Tips to Keep You Looking Fresh

According to one survey, 81% of women said that when their hair looked good, their confidence soared.
If you want to feel confident and keep your hair healthy, you may be wondering what some of the best natural hair care tips are.
Thankfully, we have plenty for you, so make sure you keep reading for all the best hair care tips!
1. Use Heat Sparingly
If you are going to style your hair, make sure you sparingly use the heat. When you use heat too much, you could have split ends or dry and damaged hair.
When you use it too much, your hair won’t go back to how it used to dry naturally; it will take whatever form you make it into with the heat. Plus, it can break your hair and split the ends which makes it difficult to grow your hair out longer.
That doesn’t mean that you can never pick up a curling or straightening iron instead. You just have to know how to use them!
For example, get a heating tool that has a bunch of different settings. Make sure that you always use it on low or medium.
You should also ensure that your hair is hydrated before you do this because it will suck a lot of moisture out of your hair. You should also invest in some kind of heat protectant product.
If you don’t want to use heat at all and want naturally curly hair tips, check out the curly girl method!
2. Use Baking Soda
Baking soda therapy can also be a good solution if you need to get rid of hard buildup in your hair.
Just mix three tablespoons of baking soda with some water and lather it in your hair. Once you’ve let it sit for five minutes, rinse it out to help get rid of all the shampoo and styling product that’s built up in your hair.
3. Hydrate
To keep your hair hydrated, make sure you drink at least eight glasses of water a day.
You can also use certain products to help add some moisture to your hair. Once the moisture is in your hair, you can also use extra products that will help lock in that moisture so it stays and protects your hair rather than escaping right into the air.
4. Clean Your Hair Often, But Not Too Often
Your hair needs a clean and healthy environment to grow in, so you should make sure that you shower and shampoo regularly. This will help to get rid of all the dirt that could clog your follicles and pores. When these pores are closed, your hair won’t be as healthy and will slow down how fast it grows.
Finding a schedule for your hair washing can be different for everyone, but most women can get away with washing it every other day. However, make sure that you don’t wash your hair every day for a long period of time.
When you do this, you whisk away all the good oil in your hair and can actually damage it.
5. Don’t Tighten Your Hair
Once you get out of your shower, don’t immediately put it in a tight braid or wrap it in a ponytail. Instead, you should pat it dry with a towel.
If you don’t want to put your hair up, make sure that you use scrunchies instead of a really tight hair tie. Not only are they cute, but the softer cloth won’t cause a lot of friction on your hair which means that there won’t be as much breakage.
6. Protect Your Hair From Chlorine
If you’re going swimming in a chlorinated pool, a lake, or in the ocean, you should wear a swimming cap. While your hair will still get wet underneath the cap, the chlorine won’t affect your hair as much as it would while you were swimming without one.
Plus, wearing one helps to keep your hair from getting all tangled while you’re swimming so that it’s easier to brush and wash when you do get out of the shower.
If you don’t want to wear a swimming cap, some people do put conditioner in their hair before they start swimming to help keep some of the chlorine out.
7. Use the Right Brushing Technique
Most people don’t even think about how they brush their hair, but make sure that you have the right brush to start off with.
Don’t use a comb that has a plastic bristle because these can break your hair from all of the static electricity. Instead, find a different brush that doesn’t generate as much electricity.
Then brush your hair by first focusing on the ends and gently getting rid of any tangles. Once the tangles are gone, you can use long strokes starting at your roots and going to the end.
This will reduce the amount of breakage in your hair, but it will also spread your natural oil evenly.
8. Use a Satin Pillow Cover
When you go to bed, try and find a satin pillow cover.
These don’t cause as much friction as a cotton pillowcase, so they won’t damage your hair as much.
Discover More Natural Hair Care Tips
These are only a few of the natural hair care tips out there, but there are many more that you can try!
We know that keeping your hair healthy can sometimes seem like an uphill battle, but we’re here to help you out.
If you enjoyed this article, make sure that you explore our website to find more articles just like this one.