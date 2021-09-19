9 Leather Flats That You’ll Really Love to Wear

On average, women own about twenty pairs of shoes.
Out of all those shoes, you should make sure that some of them are leather flats. Leather flats are great shoes that can go with any kind of outfit, whether it’s casual or business.
Keep reading to find out the best leather flats you need to add to your wardrobe now!
1. Margaux the Demi
The Margaux the Demi is one of the most comfortable flats because you’ll have five millimeters of foam padding. In addition to that, these shoes even come with an insole that will support your feet.
These shoes are made of Italian leather flat, and there is also an adjustable cord that will let you tighten or loosen the flats.
They have different color options as well, so you can find something for any outfit.
2. The Day Glove
While you’re shopping for flats at places like The Label, you may also find the Day Glove. This is a leather flat that is like a ballet slipper.
People who’ve worn these say that these are one of the more comfortable flats that they’ve ever worn. The sole inside will mold to your foot, so the more you wear them, the more comfortable they will get.
These shoes also have great features like ventilation holes, pull tabs, and comfortable insoles.
You can buy these black leather flats; however, they also come in brown, white, lime green, and cobalt blue.
These shoes can be more expensive and cost more than $100. However, these shoes are definitely worth it since they will last you a while.
3. Oliver Cabell Dream Flat
This dream flat definitely feels like you’re dreaming. You won’t have to sacrifice comfort for fashion.
These are made with good high-quality leather, and it’s a versatile style as well. You won’t have to wait to break them in either.
These shoes will fit perfectly on your foot, and they’re easy to pack in a suitcase as well.
You can get these brown leather flats, or you can choose nude, black, or white.
4. Tory Burch Minnie Travel
Tory Burch has come out with many different flats, but the Minnie Travel are the best ones. They’re sleek and polished, but they’re incredibly comfortable as well.
They have a rubber sole that is split. This lets you have great traction and excellent grip.
You’ll also have a cushioned footbed, which will help to make these shoes even more comfortable.
These come in different colors, like black, tan, or snake print.
5. Everlane Modern Loafer and Modern Point
Everland makes two popular leather flats: the Modern Loafer and the Modern Point.
They’re both great options, and the styles are polished and designed to help you wear flats anywhere.
The Modern Loafer may take a little while to break in, but once you do, they’re extremely comfortable.
They’re designed to be versatile, but the Modern Point is a newer and trendier style.
6. Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman’s flats will give your feet all the support that they need. They’re also comfortable with the cushioned insole that is inside the shoe.
These flats are made of soft leather, but they also come in over twenty different styles.
You can get gray suede or even just go simple and have black patent leather.
You won’t have to break these shoes in; they’re comfortable to wear right out of the box. They’re practical, and also elegant. If you love them, you may even want to pick up a few more colors!
When you’re trying these on or ordering online, keep in mind that these shoes are a little bit narrow. If you have a wider foot than most people, you may want to buy half a size larger than you normally do.
7. Vionic Jade Slingback Flat
These flats are unique because they have a slingback. On the front, they have a rounded pointed toe.
There is a low vamp, which means that you can wear it with any business outfit, but it’ll also look well with jeans as well.
These shoes come in leather or in suede, and they all come in all kinds of different colors.
They also have arch support in them, which can make them comfortable to wear around all day.
8. Gucci Loafers
If you’re looking for a classic loafer, then these are the best option. They might be more expensive since they are Gucci, but they are some of the most comfortable options you’ll find.
You can even wear their Brixton style like a loafer or a mule.
These shoes are normally a little bit larger, so you should order half a size down.
9. Kenneth Cole Gentle Souls
If you love the look of a flat but want some ankle support, check out these shoes.
These are made of leather, and they have elastic straps that will go around your ankle. This strap will help to give you some more support, and it’ll make it fit better on your feet as well.
You’ll find a rubber sole and a zipper at the back of the shoe. This makes it easy to take on and off, but it also adds more comfort.
They come in different colors, so stock up on your favorite shoe today!
Discover More of the Best Comfortable Leather Flats
These are only a few of the best comfortable leather flats, but there are many more options out there.
We know that finding the best pair of shoes for you can be difficult, but we’re here to help you.
If you loved this fashion advice, check out our website to find even more advice!