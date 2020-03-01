Banana Republic Salutes International Women’s Day in its March Campaign

This March, Banana Republic salutes International Women’s Day with a $100,000 donation to global change-fighters CARE – an organization that focuses on the advancement of women and girls around the world.
As an additional tribute to women this spring and the fight for equality, several specialty IWD pieces will be available for sale – and for BR Instagram followers to win! – during the month of March:
- The Empowerment Suit – a nod to suffragettes fighting for the right to vote, this suit in all-white fabric stands as a modern symbol of female empowerment and women breaking boundaries
- IWD Collection Giveaway – limited-edition pieces including jackets, t-shirts and knits with phrases from a feminist poem written by spoken word artist Chinaka Hodge will be given away to select lucky Instagram followers on International Women’s Day (Sunday, March 8). Follow @BananaRepublic on Instagram for more details
- Notorious Necklace – re-released after selling out (twice!), the Notorious Necklace is back and continues to stand for empowerment and the fight for equality for all
To top it all, Banana Republic’s March campaign celebrates WORK WHERE? – a campaign of unconventional work – challenging the traditional concept of where, how and why we work, and what we wear to do it.
Directed by in-house by Banana Republic Creative Director Len Peltier, WORK WHERE? showcases a kinetic montage of videos and images on a range of real people breaking boundaries in the broad landscape of modern work. The multi-faceted campaign was released on February 25, across brand and media channels.
“As a company founded by unconventional boundary breakers, our March campaign celebrates our brand D.N.A. of challenging the norm,” says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete.
“We continue to push ourselves to do more and do better in terms of sustainability, diversity and how we represent where people work and what they wear to get the job done. The landscape of modern work is changing and Banana Republic is the most relevant place to find that confident expression of your own personal style – no matter what you are doing to impact the world with your work.”
Grammy-nominated recording artist Saint Sinner, recording artist Goapele, street artist Apexer, actor Jimmie Fails, photographer Grady Brannan, real estate developer Mari Swim, executive Todd Palmerton, cafe owner Lea Sabado, entrepreneur Jamal Blake-Williams, and social media manager Halee Edwards are among the individuals sharing their unique style perspectives for WORK WHERE?
From utility spring chinos to trench coats, the versatility of what they’re wearing is as dynamic as the day-to-day moments captured in real-life settings.