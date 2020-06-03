Beach Wedding Essentials

Designing your perfect wedding day takes a lot of time and planning. The process of creating your dream day should be a fun experience, though sometimes you may get lost in the clouds and forget some essential details. Few wedding settings are as romantic and iconic as a beautiful, breezy beach wedding. Whether you want to escape to a secluded island or if you want to throw a huge beach party for the ages, here are some ways to make sure it’s comfortable for your guests.
Pay Attention to Details
A beach wedding may seem like a fuss-free and whimsical way to throw your wedding celebration, but remember that your guests still want to be comfortable, even when they are at a beautiful open-air soiree. Since the setting isn’t a standard hotel ballroom or a rustic cabin, you need to remember to plan the essentials such as table and chair set-up. Someone has to bring all of your wedding furniture out to the coast, otherwise, your guests will grow weary and leave early. To find the perfect rentals for your celebration, simply search online for chair rentals honolulu.
Remember That Temperature Matters
Weddings at the beach usually involve hot, muggy temperatures. Since your guests may not be willing to hit the dance floor if it’s covered in sweat, remember to have a way for them to cool down. Whether you want to advise guests that it’s a casual wedding and they can wear airy, light clothes or if you want to rent misting fans for your big day, it’s important to let guests know what to expect. Another thoughtful idea is giving handheld fans as wedding favors so each guest has a source of fresh air.
Keep Bugs Away
An outdoor wedding should be a memorable event — but you don’t want your wedding to be remembered for having swarms of bugs. Insects of all types tend to invite themselves to beach weddings. Whether the bugs want to snack on your guests or your buffet, they aren’t welcome. You can get creative and use fans, insect-repelling flower arrangements, and citronella candles to help keep bugs at bay. Additionally, be sure to have bug spray readily available for guests, whether it’s in the restroom facilities or part of the wedding favors.
Planning a beach wedding for your friends and family to enjoy should be enjoyable for you, too. Remember these tips to keep all your guests comfortable and in good spirits on your big day.